Budget 2023 Explained Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman lists the ‘Saptarishis’ guiding the govt’s priorities

GDP growth: The Survey said India’s growth estimate for FY23 is higher than for almost all major economies. “Despite strong global headwinds and tighter domestic monetary policy, if India is still expected to grow between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent, and that too without the advantage of a base effect, it is a reflection of India’s underlying economic resilience; of its ability to recoup, renew and re-energise the growth drivers of the economy,” said the Survey.
Inflation: The RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8% in FY23, outside its comfort zone of 2% to 6%. High inflation is seen as one big factor holding back demand among consumers. However, the Survey sounded optimistic about the inflation levels and trajectory, saying “it is not high enough to deter private consumption and also not so low as to weaken the inducement to invest.”
Unemployment: The Survey said “employment levels have risen in the current financial year”, and that “job creation appears to have moved into a higher orbit with the initial surge in exports, a strong release of the “pent-up” demand, and a swift rollout of the capex.”
It pointed to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which showed that urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8% in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2% one year later.
The Survey also underlined that the fall in unemployment rate is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate.
It is true that Union Budgets tend to differ from one year to another. However, here are five metrics on which any Union Budget must come through.
The Budget speech: The speech introduces the Budget to the public. Shorn of all the chatter around it, the Budget is essentially an annual financial statement. What the public needs to know is whether they will be taxed more or less, whether the government will be able to make its ends meet (and if not, then how much will it borrow from the market) and, lastly, where will the government spend all its money.
The Budget numbers: The whole Budget is based on certain assumptions of economic growth and revenue buoyancy. But sometimes the government’s assumptions leave everyone puzzled.
Fiscal and Revenue deficit: When the latest Budget is presented, the fiscal deficit figure should be read in conjunction with the revenue deficit data to understand how much of money that the government intends to borrow in the coming financial year will be used towards paying everyday bills and how much of it will go towards boosting the productive capacity of the economy.
Revenue targets: A particular problem is that often the disinvestment target is calculated at the very end of government’s revenue calculations — that is, after revenue assumptions from all other sources are already made. As such, there is a great temptation to stretch the disinvestment target depending on the gap that needs to be filled.
This practice often leads to unrealistic disinvestment targets. This, in turn, undermines the credibility of Budget numbers. That’s because if the disinvestment target is not met in a particular year, it immediately means the fiscal deficit will expand from the budgeted level.
Expenditure: In allocating expenditure, the trick lies in figuring out the country’s priorities.
No country has risen to dominate the world without first substantially investing in the health and education of its people. All the hopes of India becoming a superpower are contingent on India leveraging its human resources. But while much is made of the promise of India becoming the back office of the world, little is thought of the threat of automation.
The Finance Minister says a National Cooperative database is being prepared, as well as plans to set up a massive de-centralised storage capacity. This will facilitate the setting up of fisheries, farm and dairy cooperative societies in uncovered villages over the next five years. This is aimed at offering a boost to allied agricultural activities in the hinterland.
The FM announces an agricultural accelerator fund to be set up to fund start-ups by entrepreneurs in rural areas to develop affordable and innovative solutions for challenges faced by farmers. The objective is to bring modern technology to transform agricultural practices and enhance India's agri production. The fund is to catalyse start-up interest in the sector. - Soumyarendra Barik writes
There is no increase in PM-Kisan direct benefit transfer from the existing Rs 6,000 per year per farm household. The Modi government probably wants to keep the gunpowder dry closer to the elections, maybe towards December. Most schemes in agriculture don’t seem to have huge outlays yet. This could probably be in the interest of fiscal prudence, amid global monetary tightening and elevated interest rates. - Harish Damodaran writes
The Finance Minister sticks to the advance estimate for the current fiscal's GDP growth of 7 per cent and says India is a bright star in the world economy. This is slightly higher than the 6.8 per cent estimated by the Reserve Bank of India in its December 2022 monetary policy. For the current financial year, the Economic Survey had also projected a growth rate of 7 per cent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government is implementing a scheme to supply foodgrains from Jan 1, 2023, to all Antaodaya and priority households for the next one year. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured that nobody goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free foodgrains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months. We are implementing a scheme to supply foodgrains from Jan 1, 2023, to all Antaodaya and priority households for the next 1 year," she says.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023. She starts off by saying she hopes it will build upon the foundation laid last year. "This Budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget and the blueprint drawn for India at 100. The current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%. The economy is on the right track despite challenges and our focus on wide-ranging reforms helped us perform well in these trying times," she says.
Anticipating a Budget focused on capital expenditure and growth ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the benchmark Sensex at BSE has jumped 570 points or 1 per cent. It was trading at 60,080 minutes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget in Parliament. - Sandeep Singh writes
Every year, Finance Ministers juggle with a bouquet of competing choices. On the macro side, there are those who believe that the Budget should focus on increasing government expenditure to boost economic growth; others are more worried about an increase in the fiscal deficit. Some others point to the gap in actual revenues accruing to the government, which constrains its ability to spend. There are also economists who worry about the Budget numbers themselves, and argue that the first thing on the list should be to reduce the gap between numbers projected in a Budget and the real scenario.
So how does an FM go about deciding what to do in the Budget? One way to answer this question is to go through the process of Budget-making. What are variables an FM has to work with, and what are the constraints she faces? Click here for a lowdown by Udit Misra
The Union Budget can play a big role in steadying the ship at a time when India is faced with several factors outside the government’s control. This year is expected to be a particularly challenging year from the perspective of economic growth because base effects will wear off and India's true economic momentum is likely to be revealed. The outlook of muted global growth, if not an outright recession, further makes the year tough. A sustained high-interest rate regime in the US will put pressure on Indian policymakers to keep interest rates high at a time when they may want to bother more about growth, given that the domestic inflation trend is starting to ease a bit.
There is also continued geopolitical uncertainty. Not only has the Ukraine conflict not been resolved but there are early signs of growing tensions between the US and China.
The significance of all these factors is further exalted by the fact that India is getting into a heavy political season with several state elections in 2023 and the national general election in early 2024. - Udit Misra writes
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament with the Budget document. She is set to present it at 11 am.
The Budget is delivered in paperless form. This year, all the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill, will available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament and the general public. The document is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The Budget documents will be available after the completion of the Budget speech by Sitharaman.
The Union Budget is more technically called the Annual Financial Statement. It is true that the Budget has traditionally been seen as the most influential tool in the hands of any government to signal its choice of policies, but at the heart of the exercise lies some basic accounting.
Any budget essentially provides three big details: One, the total amount of money that the government will raise in the coming year; this is called the total receipts. Two, the total amount of money it will spend; this is called the total expenditure. Three, the total amount of money it will borrow from the market to plug the gap between what it spends and what it earns; this is referred to as the fiscal deficit.
What can we expect from a Union Budget?
Essentially, all demands can be placed in three different categories. The final details of the Union Budget are the compromise solution between the pulls and pressures of these three demands.
The first set of demands is for a lower rate of taxation and/or a higher rate of exemptions. In other words, people and firms lobby to get their tax burden reduced. The second set of demands is from people/firms wanting higher or newer subsidies. There is a third category of demands. It is a small group but it is influential. This group demands something called “fiscal rectitude or prudence”. (Udit Misra explains)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left the Finance Ministry with the Union Budget document. The document, now in digital format, will be presented by her in Parliament at 11 am on a tablet. Sitharaman will visit the President on her way to Parliament.
Here's a little nugget of information for you: Till 2018, Finance Ministers carried the Budget papers to Parliament in a briefcase, a British-era tradition. In 2019, however, Sitharaman brought the documents in a red cloth tied with a string, with the national emblem emblazoned on it. Red clothes are usually used to cover religious texts.
Then Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian had called it a sign of “departure from Western slavery”. “It is in Indian tradition. It symbolises our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ (ledger),” Subramanian had said at the time. Today, Sitharaman is seen carrying the same red bahi khata.
Indian markets have opened higher today on account of the Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The BSE Sensex is up 450 points and crossed the 60,000 mark, while the broader Nifty is up 115 points at 17,777.
