Brexit deal explained : What is at stake for UK and EU

The two sides are attempting to strike a deal to define the terms of their future relationship ahead of a December-31 deadline. (File Photo)

Following overnight negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union at European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a historic post-Brexit trade and security deal with the EU later today, four and a half years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.

The two sides are attempting to strike a deal to define the terms of their future relationship ahead of a December-31 deadline, when the UK’s post-Brexit transition period officially ends.

What is the Brexit deal and why is it needed?

After it formally exited the European Union on January 31 this year, the United Kingdom entered a 11-month transition period during which it continued to follow EU rules. This was when the country began negotiating a deal with the bloc to determine key aspects of their relationship — including a viable trade agreement, defence, security and immigration once the transition phase ended.

However, talks stretched on as both sides were unable to agree on major points, like fishing rights, governance, and guaranteeing a ‘level playing field’ on government subsidies and regulations.

A level playing field essentially means that in order to trade with the EU’s single market, the UK will have to follow the same rules and regulations to ensure that it does not have an unfair advantage over other EU businesses. But with or without a Brexit deal, the UK will be exiting the EU’s single market and customs union by the end of the year.

A huge point of contention that held up the deal was that of EU fishing rights in UK waters. As the UK is set to become an “independent coast state” after December 31, Britain’s fishing industry, which makes up less than 0.1 per cent of the national economy, has been demanding greater access to the fishing grounds it currently shares with the EU – something the bloc has vehemently resisted.

There is a lot riding on a successful Brexit deal for both the EU and the UK. By striking a zero-tariff and zero-quota deal, they will be able to safeguard the trade of goods between the UK and the EU, which amounts to around $1 trillion annually.

The deal is also likely to lay down rules of governance, which will dictate how any deal is enforced as well as the penalties that will be imposed if one party violates the terms of a mutually-approved agreement.

The UK will also have to agree on how it will cooperate with the bloc on issues pertaining to security and law enforcement once it officially withdraws from the European Arrest Warrant on January 1, next year. Further, the two parties will have to finalise agreements on issues like airline safety and information sharing.

Where does the deal stand now?

After months of arduous negotiations, UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce the final Brexit deal later today. Officials in Brussels are believed to be finalising the details of the deal that will come into force on January 1, 2021, BBC reported.

According to reports, the two sides have agreed to a largely tariff and quota-free trade arrangement, but this does not necessarily ensure frictionless trade as businesses had hoped.

“Brexit work would continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all Brexit-watchers at this point,” Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted on Wednesday night. “It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow [Thursday] morning.”

But even if a deal is reached and it gets support from all 27 EU leaders in the European Council, it will still have to be ratified before the transition ends. In the UK, MPs are on standby as they may be recalled to parliament once the deal is ready to be approved.

The agreement will then have to be ratified on the EU side, where it otherwise takes several months and sometimes even years to clear a trade deal. To work around this, leaders may decide to apply a deal provisionally before the European Parliament holds a formal ratification vote next year. Depending on its contents, it may even have to be approved by national EU parliaments, BBC reported.

What is at stake?

Failure to strike a deal before the December 31 deadline would result in a no-deal Brexit, which could have far- reaching ramifications both domestically and internationally. No deal is also likely to sever the already-tense relations between the UK and EU for some time.

Without a trade agreement, prices will rise considerably in the UK as tariffs will be imposed both on imports and exports. This is because the EU and the UK will then have to trade on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms — which are the rules followed by countries who do not have trade agreements.

According to a report by the Guardian, no deal would mean tariffs and quotas on imports and exports would increase the price of cars by 10 per cent and that of food items like cheese and beef by 50 per cent or more.

According to the Northern Ireland protocol, the region will follow EU customs and standards regardless of whether the Brexit deal is announced and ratified. However, in case of a no-deal situation the UK has threatened to ignore the protocol and remove barriers.

Brexit supporters believe that exiting the EU will give the country freedom to strike up deals with countries around the world, but critics believe that it could have a crippling impact on the economy. According to BBC, the UK has already started talks with countries like the US and Australia with which the EU does not have free trade deals.

But regardless of whether the deal is passed or not, things will drastically change for UK residents after December 31. People who are considering moving between EU countries for work or to live, will no longer automatically be allowed to do that. Trading with the bloc will also become a whole lot more tedious for the UK’s business owners.

