Brett Kavanaugh is the 114th Justice, And 108th white male on Bench

Brett Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh

Brett M Kavanaugh was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States after a bitterly divided Senate confirmed him Saturday. SCOTUS now has a 5-4 Conservative majority, and the Bench could swing further to the right if Donald Trump gets a second term and therefore, the chance to appoint replacements for liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, and Stephen Breyer, 80.

114 Justices (including Kavanaugh) have been appointed to the Bench since the Supreme Court was established in 1789.

111 of these Justices — 97% — have been white; there have been just 2 black Justices and 1 Hispanic Justice.

110 Justices have been men; two of the only four women to sit on the Bench — Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both of whom are currently serving — were nominated by President Barack Obama.

108 Justices — 95% — have been white men.

178 years is what it took for a person of colour to join the court. In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American Justice; Clarence Thomas became the second in 1991. Sonia Sotomayor became the first Hispanic Justice in 2009.

192 years is what it took for a woman to be seated on the court. Sandra Day O’Connor, who joined in 1981, was the first female Justice. She was followed by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, who recently said, “There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine.” There are three at present.

47 years is what it took for the first Catholic Justice, Roger B Taney, to ascend to the court (in 1836); the first Jewish justice, Louis Brandeis, was seated in 1916. A majority of Justices have been Protestant; the court had its first Catholic majority in 2006, and this will continue with the addition of Justice Kavanaugh.

Every Justice seated in the past 30 years, including Kavanaugh, has received a law degree from Harvard, Columbia or Yale. Law schools were relatively uncommon until the late 19th century. (The New York Times)

Telling Numbers: Drone deal underlines Pakistan dependence on Chinese arms

Recent reports say China will provide 48 surveillance and reconnaissance drones to the Pakistani Air Force. The deal, reported in the official Chinese media and announced on Facebook by the Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdils Aerobatic Team, underlines yet again Pakistan’s reliance on China for the bulk of its defence imports. While the value of the latest deal has not yet been made public, China is the biggest weapons exporter to Pakistan. As per data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Pakistan’s imports of arms from the US has come down from $1 billion in 2010 to $21 million in 2017. In 2010, the $1 billion represented half of Pakistan’s arms imports; in 2017, the $21 represents a mere 3%. The drop of weapon imports from China has been less drastic, from $747 million to $514 million over the same period, and China’s share in Pakistan’s arms imports has grown from 1/3rd in 2010 to 72% in 2017.

The latest import will be the biggest transfer of drones between the two countries. Wing Loong II, made by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company, is a reconnaissance and strike multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system. It has a length of 11 m and a wingspan of 20.5 m, and can stay airborne for 20 hours with a maximum speed of 370 km per hour, China Daily’s report said. The larger-sized Wing Loong II is able of carrying up to 12 laser-guided bombs or missiles with a total weight of 480 kg. The AVIC had unveiled the concept at the Aviation Expo China in Beijing in 2015, and it made its maiden flight in 2017. The announcement states that in the future, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra and the Chinese entity will jointly manufacture the drones. (Zeeshan Shaikh)

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App