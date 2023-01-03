Why Bombay HC has dismissed Lt Col Purohit’s plea for discharge in 2008 Malegaon blast case

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit seeking discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured on September 29, 2008 after an explosive device placed on a motorbike went off near a mosque in Malegaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

Purohit was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in November 2008. The case was later transferred to the NIA. The Supreme Court granted bail to Purohit in August 2017.

Purohit had filed an appeal in the High Court in 2018 challenging the order of the trial court that rejected his discharge plea.

What did Purohit argue before the Bombay High Court?

Purohit asked for the quashing of the December 2017 order of the special court on the ground that the NIA had failed to take prior sanction to prosecute a serving Army officer, as is required under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Section 197(2) says: “No Court shall take cognizance of any offence alleged to have been committed by any member of the Armed Forces of the Union while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty, except with the previous sanction of the Central Government.” The section prescribes a procedure for the prosecution of public servants.

Purohit’s lawyer submitted that on the date of commission of the alleged offence, Purohit was affiliated to the Military Intelligence (MI) department and being a public servant conducting lawful duty, it was necessary to obtain sanction prior to prosecuting him.

To support his case, Purohit relied on confidential documents including letters issued by superior military officers of January 16, 2008, April 2, 2018, and February 8, 2019. Purohit argued the said letters indicated that he was deputed to collect intelligence about the Hindu organisation called Abhinav Bharat, which he performed in his capacity as a public servant and provided inputs to the higher authorities.

Therefore, Purohit contended, the alleged offence was committed while he was performing his official duty, which was not considered by the trial court.

And what did the NIA submit?

The central agency sought dismissal of the appeal and argued that Purohit cannot be discharged at the present stage, when trial in the case is being conducted on a day-to-day basis, and the prosecution has examined nearly 289 witnesses.

NIA said that it can be decided at the end of the trial whether he is to be convicted or acquitted as per the merits of the case; however, he cannot be discharged from the case.

The agency argued that the letters submitted by Purohit were part of his defence in the trial where he is an accused, and cannot be relied upon. It said that the documents were from the Court of Enquiry of the Army, and were not admissible before the High Court, as the present case pertained to the NIA’s probe into the crime of a bomb blast in a civilian area.

To counter the documents submitted by Purohit, the NIA referred to a letter dated March 24, 2011, addressed by the then Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence (B), General Staff Branch, to the then chief of the Maharashtra ATS.

The letter said that no input was available regarding any official communication made by Purohit to his superiors regarding any terrorist related inputs or information about meetings of Abhinav Bharat.

The agency, therefore, said that Purohit was not on duty when he was attending the alleged conspiracy meetings to cause a blast, and his act was “totally unconnected with his official duty” and did not fall within the purview of Section 197 CrPC.

What did the Bombay High Court hold?

After perusing the material on record, a Division Bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik held that “Purohit was never granted permission by the government to float the Abhinav Bharat organisation in spite of being a serving Commissioned Officer of the Armed Forces of India”.

He was also not permitted to collect funds for Abhinav Bharat, and to disburse it to procure weapons and explosives for their unlawful activities, the court said.

The Bench noted that Purohit, a key conspirator, actively participated with the co-accused and organised and conducted various meetings with them for the common object of criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful activities.

The Bench asked, “If appellant’s contention was that he was directed to perform official duty to gather information regarding ‘Abhinav Bharat’ is to be accepted, then the question remains to be answered that, why he did not avert the bomb blast in the civilian locality of Malegaon which caused loss of life of six innocent persons and severe to grievous injuries to about 100 persons.

“Even otherwise indulging into the activity of a bomb explosion causing the death of six persons is not an act done by the appellant in his official duty,” the court said.

The alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and murder under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are “nothing to do or related in any manner with the discharge of the official duty of the appellant (Purohit),” the court said.

The court held that the 2011 document submitted by the NIA “inspires more confidence” than the two documents from 2008 and 2019 relied upon by Purohit. It added that the two documents were “obtained by Purohit and pressed into service, only to create defence in his favour and nothing more than it”.

The 2011 document submitted by the NIA “falsifies Purohit’s claim that he was performing the said act in his official capacity and while performing his duty”, the court said.

The High Court also noted that the Court of Inquiry constituted by the Army did not conduct a trial of the present crime, in which offences of murder and criminal conspiracy are alleged. It noted that the inquiry carried out under Army Rules was of the nature of a preliminary investigation, and could not be equated to a trial.

Dismissing the appeal, the Bench held that “no question at all of according sanction under Section 197 of CrPC to prosecute appellant” arose.