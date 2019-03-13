Boeing 737 MAX 8s: over 340 registered, many now grounded

On Tuesday, civil aviation authority DGCA grounded flights with the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The move follows the second deadly crash of a MAX 8 in the space of five months, which between them left 346 dead.

As reported in Tuesday’s editions, two Indian airlines operate 17 MAX 8s between them. Jet Airways has not been flying these aircraft since the beginning of the month (before the latest crash) while SpiceJet was continuing with its MAX 8s until the DGCA move.

Since the second of the two crashes, that of an Ethiopian Airlines flight last week, the aviation authorities of a number of countries — including the UK, Germany, France, Austria — have announced that they were blocking Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from their airspace. The Irish Aviation Authority too said Tuesday that it was temporarily suspending the operations of all variants of MAX from its airspace.

According to an article in The New York Times, more than 340 of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are currently registered, and many more are on order.

Boeing 737 Max 8 planes flew more than 8,500 flights worldwide in the week beginning February 25, The New York Times said quoting the flight tracking service Flightradar24.