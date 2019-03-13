Toggle Menu
Boeing 737 MAX 8s: over 340 registered, many now grounded

Since the second of the two crashes, that of an Ethiopian Airlines flight last week, the aviation authorities of a number of countries — including the UK, Germany, France, Austria — have announced that they were blocking Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from their airspace.

FILE PHOTO: Workers service an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane at the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

On Tuesday, civil aviation authority DGCA grounded flights with the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The move follows the second deadly crash of a MAX 8 in the space of five months, which between them left 346 dead.

As reported in Tuesday’s editions, two Indian airlines operate 17 MAX 8s between them. Jet Airways has not been flying these aircraft since the beginning of the month (before the latest crash) while SpiceJet was continuing with its MAX 8s until the DGCA move.

Note: Jet Airways has not flown Max 8 jets since the beginning of March. Fiji Airways (2 MAX 8s) has suspended all MAX 8 operations to and from Australia following a decision by Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority. (Source: Adapted from a graphic published by The New York Times. In this version, some of the figures have been updated with inputs from agency reports.)

According to an article in The New York Times, more than 340 of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are currently registered, and many more are on order.

Boeing 737 Max 8 planes flew more than 8,500 flights worldwide in the week beginning February 25, The New York Times said quoting the flight tracking service Flightradar24.

