Blue Flag beaches: What it takes to earn this global tag, held by just 22 in India

In a first for Maharashtra, three of its beaches have been awarded an international certification that recognises beaches meeting stringent standards of environmental protection, water quality, safety and tourist facilities.

The Ladghar and Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district, and the Shrivardhan beach in Raigad district, have earned the international Blue Flag certification. Only 22 beaches in India carry the certification, awarded by a Denmark-based non-governmental organisation. What does it take to earn the tag, and what do its standards entail?

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism boats that meet prescribed standards of environmental management, water quality, safety, accessibility and environmental education.

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The programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-governmental, non-profit organisation headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. It began in France in 1985 and has since grown into a global certification programme.

Also Read | 7 Blue Flag beaches in India worth exploring

Unlike awards that recognise a destination’s popularity or tourism potential, the Blue Flag assesses how a beach is managed. The emphasis is on whether its bathing water is safe, waste is disposed of responsibly, the surrounding ecosystem is protected and visitors have access to basic safety and other facilities.

Who decides which beaches get the Blue Flag?

The certification process is overseen by the FEE, which works through national operators in participating countries. Applications are first examined at the national level before being sent to the International Blue Flag Jury for a final decision.

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The international jury includes representatives of organisations and experts working in environmental protection, tourism, water quality, coastal management and accessibility. These include the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UNESCO, UN Tourism and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons) Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons)

In India, a National Blue Flag Jury comprising experts, government representatives and members of civil society examines applications and recommends beaches for international consideration. The final decision rests with the FEE’s International Jury.

What does a beach have to do to qualify for a Blue Flag tag?

India’s Blue Flag programme prescribes 33 criteria, grouped under four broad heads: environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

Environmental education and information: Beaches must display information about the local ecosystem, bathing water quality, available facilities and appropriate visitor conduct. They are also required to organise activities to raise awareness about the coastal environment.

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Water quality: This is among the most critical requirements. Beaches must undergo regular water sampling and testing and meet prescribed standards for microbiological contamination, including E. coli and intestinal enterococci. Sewage, industrial waste and other discharges must not contaminate bathing waters.

Ladghar beach in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons) Ladghar beach in Ratnagiri district. (Wikimedia Commons)

Environmental management: Authorities must ensure regular cleaning, proper waste collection and segregation, and adequate sewage disposal. They must also protect sensitive habitats and local biodiversity. Tourism infrastructure and other activities should not come at the cost of the surrounding ecosystem.

Safety and services: Beaches must have first aid facilities and emergency arrangements, along with appropriate public safety measures. Basic visitor amenities include drinking water and toilets. Accessibility for persons with disabilities is also part of the assessment.

Does a beach get to keep the tag permanently?

No. The Blue Flag is awarded for a particular season and has to be renewed. Beaches must continue to meet the prescribed criteria throughout the certification period.

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National operators carry out monitoring and control visits, while the international programme also provides for inspections. If a beach fails to maintain the required standards, authorities can be asked to take corrective measures. The certification can also be suspended or withdrawn.

How many beaches worldwide and in India have the Blue Flag tag?

According to the FEE’s announcement for the 2026 Northern Hemisphere season, 5,274 sites across 53 countries had received Blue Flag recognition. These included 4,371 beaches, 745 marinas and 158 tourism boats.

In India, 22 beaches have received the certification for the 2026 to 2027 season. Of these, 13 are renewals and nine are new additions. The three Maharashtra beaches are among the new entrants.

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India’s first eight beaches received the Blue Flag certification in 2020. Since then, the programme has expanded to cover more coastal destinations across the country.

What does the recognition mean for Maharashtra?

Ladghar, Guhagar and Shrivardhan are the first beaches in Maharashtra to make it to the Blue Flag list. Their inclusion gives the state’s coastline international recognition for environmental management and sustainable tourism.

The state government intends to use the programme to bring more eligible beaches along the Maharashtra coast up to international standards. The certification could also improve the visibility of these destinations among tourists and provide a boost to local tourism related businesses.