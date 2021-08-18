Blood clotting may be root cause of long Covid: study

A new study has reported evidence that patients with long Covid syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting. The authors say this may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced fitness and fatigue.

The study, led by researchers from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

In long Covid syndrome, symptoms can last weeks to months after the initial infection has resolved and is estimated to affect millions of people worldwide. The researchers examined 50 patients with symptoms of long Covid syndrome to better understand if abnormal blood clotting is involved.

They discovered that clotting markers were significantly elevated in the blood of patients with long Covid syndrome compared with healthy controls.

These clotting markers were higher in patients who required hospitalisation with their initial Covid-19 infection, but they also found that even those who were able to manage their illness at home still had persistent