BJP-Sena alliance: Deal done, leaders gear up to fight each other

ALTHOUGH the BJP and Shiv Sena have sealed a pre-poll alliance deal, leaders from both the parties have been rolling up their sleeves for the big fight — against each other. In fact, the bitterness between the two saffron parties, which have been exchanging fire with unfailing regularity, is set to escalate during the upcoming campaign season.

In the days since BJP president Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray agreed to contest 25 and 23 Lok Sabha seats respectively and decided to equally split the Assembly seats between themselves, several leaders from both the parties have been openly expressing their resentment against the sitting MPs of their alliance partner.

Sena MPs vs BJP

Indications of an open revolt surfaced when a bunch of corporators from Maval met Devendra Fadnavis on February 19 at Shivneri and urged the CM to “take over” the seat from the Shiv Sena.

Early last month, some of these corporators had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and complained against Sena’s sitting MP Shrirang Barne who has in the past been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government.

In Amravati, Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Adsul is facing heavy weather from the district BJP, which has been complaining about the two-time MP’s “unavailability” and him being an “outsider”. “We are seeking Amravati from the Sena. There is opposition from our cadres against Adsul because he is unavailable most of the time and has been promoting his son (Adsul’s son had lost the 2014 Assembly election),” said BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar. BJP sources say that before the alliance was sealed, Kamtekar’s wife, Seema Savale, had been asked by the party to start campaigning in the seat.

Amravati falls in Vidarbha, where the BJP and Sena leaders differ on the issue of statehood — the former is in favour of a separate Vidarbha state, the latter is against it.

Another BJP leader and Mumbai city chief, Ashish Shelar, is also at loggerheads with the Sena. Earlier this month, at an event in the presence of the CM, Shelkar had declared that the BJP would win all six Mumbai seats.

BJP MPs vs Sena

In Jalna, minister of state Arjun Khotkar, who is from the Shiv Sena, staged an open revolt as he reiterated that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency against Maharashtra BJP chief and sitting MP Raosaheb Danve. On January 30, he said he would contest even if the parties formed an alliance. A day after the BJP-Sena deal, he repeated his vow. Saying that he would contest to “defeat BJP’s arrogance”, Khotkar said, “BJP wins on our strength but it’s behaviour is very painful.”

In Mumbai North-East constituency, BJP and Shiv Sena workers have had a long-standing feud. In 2016, Sena workers attacked sitting BJP MP Kirit Somaiya when he held an event against alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that’s held by the Sena. Several Sainiks were arrested and since then, both parties have been gunning for each other.

Others in the mix

In Baramati, where, a fortnight ago, Amit Shah expressed the BJP’s intention to snatch the seat from the Pawar family, the party’s enthusiasm may not be shared by the Shiv Sena since Sule, the sitting MP, is known to share a good equation with the Thackerays.

In Konkan, Narayan Rane, the former Sena leader who had quit the Congress and now heads the Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha, said he would field candidates against Sena candidates. He recently met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, setting off speculation that he would support NCP candidates in Mumbai.

In Ahmednagar, where the BJP has a sitting MP, the Sainiks are seething after the BJP joined hands with the NCP in the civic elections in December last year.