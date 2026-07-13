From Bishnoi associate to FBI target: the rise of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s global crime syndicate

According to US federal indictments, a Punjab police officer worked with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria (in photo) organised crime group to target perceived rivals with false accusations and demands for money. (File Photo)

For years, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was just another name in Punjab Police dossiers.

Today, he is at the centre of a 44-page US federal indictment that alleges he helped build a transnational criminal enterprise stretching from Punjab to California and Canada.

The indictment, filed in a federal court in California, also places Bhagwanpuria alongside his former ally-turned-rival Lawrence Bishnoi, revealing how two gangsters who once worked together allegedly built competing global syndicates.

From a border village to a global syndicate

Thirty-eight-year-old Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria hails from Bhagwanpur village in Gurdaspur district. His mother, Harjit Kaur, was once the village sarpanch.

A promising kabaddi player, he had his first major brush with the law in 2012, when Punjab Police booked him in an NDPS case involving the alleged recovery of 28 grams of heroin from Mattewal village in Amritsar district. Although he was eventually acquitted, investigators regard the case as his first significant entry into organised crime.