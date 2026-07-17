What is BIMSTEC, and why is it in focus ahead of its 30th anniversary?

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in a group photo with other delegates during the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs, in New Delhi on Thursday. (BIMSTEC Secretariat/ANI Photo)

Ahead of BIMSTEC’s thirtieth anniversary next year, the Bay of Bengal grouping is stepping up cooperation against evolving security threats, from terrorism and cybercrime to maritime security.

At a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, the national security chiefs of seven member countries endorsed a set of guiding principles for maritime law enforcement and disaster relief operations, highlighting the grouping’s growing focus on regional security.

What is BIMSTEC?

BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises the countries of the Bay of Bengal region. It seeks to act as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

Originally formed as BIST-EC (Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand Economic Cooperation) in 1997, it became BIMST-EC after Myanmar joined, and BIMSTEC in 2004 with Nepal and Bhutan.