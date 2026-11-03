How NHAI plans to use Bihar’s river silt to construct highways, reduce floods in the state

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Bihar government on Tuesday (November 3) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scientific desilting of water bodies utilising suitable excavated silt in national highway projects.

The “Nadi Sanjivani, Nadi Punarjeevan, Sadak Navnirman” initiative aims to address two key challenges of Bihar and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Rivers like Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Falgu and Bagmati flow through different regions of Bihar. However, heavy silt accumulation remains a persistent challenge for the state, causing flooding and complicating water management every year.

The NHAI also faces challenges in acquiring key construction materials such as soil and ballast for its highway and expressway projects in the state under Vision 2047, causing inordinate delays. Transporting these raw materials from distant sites consumes time and fuel while increasing project costs.

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The new initiative aims to help NHAI contractors source silt free of cost from nearby rivers for highway construction while improving the rivers’ carrying capacity through desilting to prevent flooding.

Scope of the initiative

The NHAI is currently executing 39 projects spanning 1,561 km at Rs 58,340 crore in Bihar. Additionally, it has proposed 11 new projects in the state, covering 1,982 km for an estimated outlay of Rs 1,85,200 crore. These projects will require a huge amount of soil or silt for earthwork, embankments and the subgrade.

Officials said that under the MoU, 393 lakh cubic metres of free silt will be utilised across ongoing highway projects in Bihar, with a plan to utilise approximately 1,050 lakh cubic metres of silt in future projects.

NHAI will spearhead the dredging operation using advanced scientific methods. “The excavated silt will be repurposed as a primary material for building the state’s expanding National Highway network. Since the silt will be free of cost, it will also help in lowering the construction cost. The scientific desilting will improve water-carrying capacity of Bihar’s rivers and reduce seasonal flood risks,” an NHAI official told The Indian Express.

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Currently, contractors procure different waste materials such as fly ash, plastic waste, and construction debris to build structures like embankments and pavements in different national highway projects, subject to their availability, suitability and feasibility of use.

According to data provided by MoRTH in Lok Sabha on February 5, a total of 3,117 km of National Highways were constructed using plastic waste between 2021-22 and 2024-25. The largest stretch spanning around 781 km was constructed using plastic waste in 2020-21; followed by 697 km in 2021-22, 673 km in 2022-23, 694 km in 2023-24 and 274 km in 2024-25.

Buldhana pattern

The MoU draws on the methodology adopted in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, which later became known as the ‘Buldhana Pattern’. Under this model, soil excavated from ponds and rivers was used in highway construction.

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the initiative in Maharashtra utilised 225 lakh cubic metres of soil in National Highway construction. The resulting widening and deepening of water bodies increased their water storage capacity by 22,500 thousand cubic metres, at no cost to the state government.

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A similar effort was also undertaken in the 60 villages of Nagpur and Wardha districts.

The projects

Under the MoU, the dredging will be done in rivers like Ganga, Gandak, Dhamhi, Ghoghari, Bhutahi, Falgu, Kosi, Son, Ghagra, etc. Projects such as four-lane Manikpur-Sahebganj, four-lane Bakarpur-Manikpur, Munger-Mirzachauki, Bhagalpur Bypass-Rasulpur, Umagaon-Saharsa, Kishanganj-Bahadurganj, six-lane Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata, four-lane Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah and four-lane Bhagalpur-Kharhara (Dhaka more) will use silt in their construction.

Under Vision 2047, the NHAI has also planned to construct 1800 kilometres of expressways in Bihar. Once completed, an expressway will be accessible within a 50 km radius anywhere in the state. If the desilting project becomes successful, then silt can be used in these high-speed projects as well.