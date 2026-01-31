How Bihar is attempting smoother ration delivery with new ‘Grain ATMs’

Grain ATMs can work 24x7 like bank ATMs, and can be powered through solar energy. They have been set-up to make the procurement of grains easier for ration card-holders.

Written by: Santosh Singh
3 min readPatnaJan 31, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Odisha's grain ATM.Odisha's grain ATM. (X/UNinIndia)
Some beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Bihar will soon be able to procure grains from machines dubbed “grain ATMs” or Annapurti.

The state government recently approved the installation of the first set of three machines in Patna as a pilot project. It could later be replicated at a larger scale to improve transparency, reduce time spent queuing at ration shops and curb leakages and corruption in the distribution system. Similar projects have been launched in other states in recent years.

What is a grain ATM?

A grain ATM or Annapurti (meaning “provider of grain”), much like a banking ATM, is an automated machine that dispenses food grains (wheat and/or rice). It can release 50 kg of grain in five minutes. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), which launched a grain ATM project in Odisha in 2024, it can reduce waiting times by 70%. It can also address other inefficiencies in what can often be a long process requiring authentication, the weighing of grains, and other steps.

The WFP developed the technology behind the machine and has worked in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India and various state governments. The machines can work 24×7 like ATMs, and can be powered through solar energy. They also require internet connectivity to access the PDS database and the individual profile of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholder.

Bihar is home to more than 8.5 crore PDS beneficiaries, with over 50,000 PDS shops. In total, around 80.10 crore beneficiaries are getting PDS benefits through 5.45 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) across India, as of 2023.

How does it work?

Once a PDS beneficiary swipes their beneficiary or grain ATM card on a PoS machine, linked to the ration card provided under the National Food Security Programme or to their Aadhar card, the beneficiary is asked to select the grain option and its quantity. They must also undergo Aadhar-based biometric authentication.

The maximum limit of grain disbursement is also specified. Once the grain is dispensed, the beneficiary’s PDS data is updated, and a slip is also issued for confirmation and as a physical record.

At least six states, including Odisha, have been using the machines on a pilot basis. So far, only urban areas have grain ATMs, but the Central government plans to expand the project to the Panchayat levels in the coming years.

As this is a Central government project, the Centre seeks a nod from the respective state government, which must provide space for the machine. Once installed, the Central and the state governments share the cost incurred for its maintenance and security. In Bihar, the Food and Consumer Protection Department is the nodal implementing agency for the project.

