How Bihar is attempting smoother ration delivery with new ‘Grain ATMs’

Some beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Bihar will soon be able to procure grains from machines dubbed “grain ATMs” or Annapurti.

The state government recently approved the installation of the first set of three machines in Patna as a pilot project. It could later be replicated at a larger scale to improve transparency, reduce time spent queuing at ration shops and curb leakages and corruption in the distribution system. Similar projects have been launched in other states in recent years.

What is a grain ATM?

A grain ATM or Annapurti (meaning “provider of grain”), much like a banking ATM, is an automated machine that dispenses food grains (wheat and/or rice). It can release 50 kg of grain in five minutes. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), which launched a grain ATM project in Odisha in 2024, it can reduce waiting times by 70%. It can also address other inefficiencies in what can often be a long process requiring authentication, the weighing of grains, and other steps.