Explained: How Nitish, Paswan rode Modi bandwagon to Bihar triumph

According to latest trends, the BJP-led NDA appears to be sweeping the state of Bihar, leading in 38 out of the 40 seats in the state. With the RJD leading in only 2 seats, and the Congress tally at nil, the results are a big blow to the alliance, which was in direct contest with the BJP in the state.

The other alliance parties too — Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM Secular, and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP — have failed to register any win.

Both the BJP and the JD(U) are leading in 16 of the 17 seats they contested, and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) too is ahead in all the six seats it fought from.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP and its allies together won 31 seats in the state, and the JD(U)’s tally stood at 2. The results come as a big boost for Nitish Kumar, who maintained a low profile through the campaign. His decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan in 2017 and join the NDA has paid off.

However, for RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav, who has been spearheading the Mahagathbandhan campaign in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, the results are a big setback, and would push him back to the drawing board.

In most of the key constituencies in the state, NDA candidates have a comfortable lead. In Patna Sahib, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad has been leading with 64.91 per cent of the votes, with the Congress’s Shatrughan Sinha polling 29.98 per cent of the votes. In Begusarai, the CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar has been trailing by 1,71,703 votes, with the BJP’s Giriraj Singh polling 3,04,369 votes so far.

In Pataliputra, it’s a close contest between the RJD’s Misa Bharti (1,20,923 votes so far), and the BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, who has polled 1,10,761 votes so far.