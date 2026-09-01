How Bihar and Jharkhand resolved their 25-year Sone water dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, during the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding to resolve the long-pending issue of water sharing from the Son River between Bihar and Jharkhand, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The 25-year-old dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand over the sharing of Sone River water was resolved on Monday with the signing of an inter-state Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Delhi, under which Bihar will receive 5.75 million acre-feet (MAF) and Jharkhand 2 MAF of water.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for long-delayed irrigation, reservoir and river-linking projects in the drought-prone regions of both states.

What is the history of the Sone river dispute?

The dispute dates back to November 2000, when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar. It inherited major upper catchment areas and tributaries of the Sone River, while lower riparian agricultural hubs remained in Bihar.

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The core of the dispute traces back to the 1973 Bansagar Agreement, a tripartite agreement involving Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, under which undivided Bihar was allocated 7.75 MAF of Sone water out of the total basin yield. After Bihar’s division, no binding formula existed to split that 7.75 MAF allocation between Bihar and the newly formed state of Jharkhand.