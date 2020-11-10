Explained: Why is counting slow for the Bihar elections, and what does it mean?

Election officers wearing face masks count votes for the Bihar Assembly elections at a counting centre in Patna on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo: Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

Even as trends at 12.15 pm show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its gap against the rest, the Opposition is holding onto hope given the peculiarity of counting in this election.

Given the special coronavirus circumstances, the Election Commission had capped the maximum number of voters per booth from a maximum of 1,500 to 1,000. This means an increase in the number of polling booths, from where votes are to be counted on Tuesday. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

An election official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a strong room during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo) An election official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a strong room during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

It is this which is causing counting to be slower than usual, with only 10% of the vote counted till noon. Opposition leaders say that in multiple seats, counting could go up to 30 to 35 rounds, which leaves them scope for a comeback, particularly with 70 seats so far with wafer-thin margins.

Don’t miss from Explained | What the next government in Bihar must do

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd