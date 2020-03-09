Telling Numbers | Bias against women: widespread among women too

Less than 6% of CEOs in S&P 500 companies are women; while women work more hours than men, this work is more likely to be unpaid care work. (File Photo) Less than 6% of CEOs in S&P 500 companies are women; while women work more hours than men, this work is more likely to be unpaid care work. (File Photo)

86% & 90% of women and men, respectively, held some sort of bias against women (2018), according to UNDP’s Gender Social Norms Index; in India (2014-15), this bias showed un 97% of women and 99% of men.

* ABOUT HALF the world’s population feel men make better political leaders.

* OVER 40% feel that men make better business executives and that men have more right to a job when jobs are scarce.

* 24% of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women, and there are only 10 female heads of government out of a possible 193.

* Less than 6% of CEOs in S&P 500 companies are women; while women work more hours than men, this work is more likely to be unpaid care work.

