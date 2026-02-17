Bharat-VISTAAR, offering farmers crop support in their languages, goes live today

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide farmers with relevant information on Tuesday (February 17). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new AI tool as part of the Union Budget 2026-27.

“I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that integrates the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers, and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman said while presenting her ninth consecutive budget on February 1.

The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 150 crore for Bharat-VISTAAR for the next financial year (2026-27).

What is Bharat-VISTAAR?

Bharat-VISTAAR is an AI-powered multilingual tool that provides information to Indian farmers in their native language through mobile or a simple phone call. The tool offers guidance on crop planning, agricultural practices, pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, applications, and grievances. It serves as a single “digital doorway” for farmers to access required information.

It is a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative in agriculture that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to personalise advice by integrating information from trusted sources across the Centre, state government, and cooperative systems.

Why was it needed?

Currently, information about government schemes is largely scattered. Farmers often struggle to determine their eligibility for schemes, apply for them, check the status of benefits, and get their grievances resolved in time. Information on weather, mandi rates, insurance, and soil health is also not available in one place. Farmers must visit several offices and multiple websites to gather all these details. Therefore, a system was needed where farmers could access all the required information in one place.

“With BharatVistaar, farmers need not depend on different offices, websites, apps, or middlemen to get all such information as it becomes the single source of all relevant information for farmers—in their own language and through text and voice-based conversation,” according to Agriculture Ministry officials.

How can farmers access it?

Farmers can access Bharat-VISTAAR by dialling the dedicated telephone number 155261 from any telephone or mobile (even a basic phone) and talking to the AI Assistant, named ‘Bharati’. They can also download a mobile app on the Google Play Store or access it through a web interface link, which functions similarly to the app. The link will be available on the websites of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and in mobile apps such as PM KISAN and PMFBY, according to officials. Besides calling the telephone number, farmers can also have a conversation via chat.

BharatVistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’.

What information will be available?

According to officials, farmers can access information about 10 major Central schemes at launch. These schemes are: PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and Kisan Credit Card.

Farmers can check their benefit status for these schemes and register and track PM-KISAN grievances. Additionally, they can access crop and livestock advice based on scientific knowledge from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), pest and disease alerts, real-time weather information, mandi prices, and weather-based agronomy advice.

All Central schemes will be integrated for eligibility, applications, benefit status, and grievance redressal by May 2026, an official said.

Which languages will Bharat-VISTAAR support?

At launch, Bharat-VISTAAR’s chatbot (text-based conversation) will be available in two languages: English and Hindi. Similarly, the voice-based AI Assistant—Bharati—will initially be available in Hindi and English.

“However, farmers in Maharashtra will be able to access BharatVistaar through Vasudha (Marathi), farmers in Gujarat through Sarlaben of AmulAI (Gujarati), and farmers in Bihar through Bihar Krishi App in Hindi,” according to an Agriculture Ministry source.

Bharat-VISTAAR will be available in Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and Kannada within the next three months, along with connected State government schemes. The remaining state schemes and services will be added in phases, officials said, adding that they will be available in 11 languages (English, Hindi, and 9 regional languages) within the next six months.