Minister got subsidy, under own ministry’s scheme: What’s the scheme, how projects are cleared

Signboard at Union Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary’s farm at village Peeh in Parbatsar tehsil of Deedwana Kuchaman district in Rajasthan. (Photo credit: Harikishan Sharma)

Bhagirath Choudhary, the Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, was among the beneficiaries in Rajasthan of a scheme under his own ministry to promote commercial farming, records investigated by The Indian Express show.

The scheme to promote “commercial farming” — on a large scale for profit — of select vegetables and flowers comes under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), which was launched in 2014-15 and is administered by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of Choudhary’s Ministry.

What is the scheme?

‘Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops’ is a sub-scheme under National Horticulture Board’s Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).