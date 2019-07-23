Toggle Menu
Bhabha Kavach: India’s lightest bullet-proof jacket

The Kavach weighs 9.2 kg, a half kilogram less than the weight for a bullet-proof jacket prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the release said.

The bullet-proof jacket is jointly developed by the Ordnance Factories Board and the public sector metals and metal alloys manufacturer MIDHANI.

Bhabha Kavach, billed as “India’s lightest bullet-proof jacket”, was launched at the International Police Expo 2019 in New Delhi last week (right). The bullet-proof jacket, developed jointly by the Ordnance Factories Board and the public sector metals and metal alloys manufacturer MIDHANI, can withstand bullets from an AK-47 assault rifle (7.62 mm hard steel core bullets), and the 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, according to a press release issued by the Expo.

The Kavach weighs 9.2 kg, a half kilogram less than the weight for a bullet-proof jacket prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the release said. It quoted a senior Ordnance Factories Board official as saying the jacket “is powered with nano technology from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre”, and has a five-year warranty. “A large number of queries are coming from state police departments including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Gujarat,” the official was quoted as saying.

