The gun that killed Gandhi: Beretta M1934

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Godse entered a crowd of people as Gandhi headed for his evening prayers. He approached Gandhi on the pretext of touching his feet. He shot Gandhi instead, thrice, killing the Mahatma on the spot.

The Beretta handgun that Godse used was an unusual weapon. Though considered to be supremely reliable, it was a rare weapon in India, as it was mostly used by Italy and other Axis Powers during World War II.

The weapon was the Ital ian manufacturer’s response to the German Walther PP .

World War I saw some of history’s greatest advances in weapons technology and manufacturing. Ushering in the birth of the modern military industrial complex, the Great War propelled the growth of weapons manufacturers across Europe and the US. Beretta was one such company.

The company traced its origins to 1526, when its eponymous founder started building gun barrels for the Venetian city state. While business boomed over generations, Beretta only started producing pistols in 1915 – responding to Italy’s wartime needs. The quality and reliability of Beretta guns made them a favourite among soldiers.

In the early 1930s, German Walther PP became extremely popular, impressing even the Italian army. Fearful of losing its biggest client, Beretta came up with the M1934 – a significant improvement on its previous pistol.

Notably, the Beretta M1934 was a compact and light gun but packed a strong cartridge for its size. Made up of relatively few, easy to maintain parts, it was considered an extremely reliable side weapon. Over a million M1934s were produced over the course of the war.

The gun Godse used was likely used in Abyssinia during the war.

The complete history of the specific gun used to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi is hard to trace. However, from various reports, some parts of its journey can be ascertained. Having the serial number 606824, the gun was manufactured in 1934 and issued to an Italian army officer either in 1934 or early 1935. The officer carried it to Africa, during Italy’s invasion of Abyssinia (present-day Ethiopia) under the orders of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Advertisement

It was subsequently taken by a British officer, as a war trophy. Notably, while Italy successfully occupied Abyssinia from 1936 to 1940, as tensions in Europe flared between the Allies and the Axis powers, Abyssinia became a conflict zone again.