Bengal elections, and the shadow of the Syndicate

The BJP has made it one of its main weapons against the Mamata Banerjee government, saying that, if it comes to power, it will build a “Sonar Bangla”, ending “Syndicate Raj” and “Cut Money” culture. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to junior BJP leaders, all have raised the issue.

The origins

Syndicates first came into existence under the Left government around early 2000s, in the Salt Lake and Rajarhat-New Town areas where the IT and other service industries had just started coming up, bringing in hectic construction activity. At the time, the Opposition, including the Trinamool, accused minister and Bidhan- nagar MLA Subhash Chakraborty of providing patronage to these groups.

The members of Syndicates were mostly unemployed local youths who would control the supply of building materials, earning quick money. While the Opposition said it was an illegal extortion racket, the CPM said it was “samyabaad (socialism)” at the micro level, ensuring that profits were shared rather than channelled to a few.

The evolution

Slowly, as the powers of the Syndicates grew, industrialists, builders and even common people started complaining of being forced to buy from only particular vendors, at inflated prices. Ruling party leaders soon emerged as Syndicate heads, ensuring that the police and administration kept away through “setting”.

Still, in 2004-05, several cases against local CPM leaders and even some Trinamool workers made it to police records.

When the Trinamool came to power in 2011, it was believed Mamata would act against the ‘Syndicate Raj’, as promised. However, powers of Syndicates only expanded. A Trinamool leader admitted, “To stop agitation by unemployed youth, it became a compulsion for us to let Syndi- cate Raj continue in every sphere.”

The turning point

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Syndicates for the first time got involved in the political process, helping the Trinamool. In the 2018 panchayat polls, they were seen at the forefront of the violence that prevented opposition candidates from submitting nomination papers, ensuring that the Trinamool won 35% of the seats uncontested.

With the 2019 Lok Sabha election results showing the BJP had gained ground in the state, the Opposition launched full frontal attack on Syndicate Raj. They accused the groups of now even controlling college admissions, led by the Trinamool student organisation. Even small businessmen were not spared, they said. Several Tollywood actors who joined the BJP, like Locket Chatterjee, said an influential minister had made a Syndicate even in the Bengali film industry, controlling work.

Last year, IFB Agro Industries Ltd, a company registered on the national sensex, complained of organised extortion by local ruling leaders. Governor Jagdeep Dhank- har took up the matter and sought action from the administration.

Realising the anger against Syndicates, the Trinamool has been trying to distance itself from notorious group leaders now.

CITU leader Anadi Shahoo admitted the Syndicates are “not a new concept”. However, he added, “It has become an issue because these Syndicates are taking away the rights and freedoms of the common people, trying to suffocate them.”

Trinamool leader Sougata Roy said they have taken action if they received complaints. Citing the PM CARES fund, he said it is the Modi government that is “the biggest extortionist”.