scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Behind the protests over HIV medicine shortage

There has been a shortage of some medicines since March, owing to tenders by the Centre failing.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 4:42:28 am
Around 50,000 people have been affected due to the shortage, according to the protesters. (AP, representational)

People living with HIV have been protesting outside offices of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for five days, demanding that they receive medicines in a timely manner following shortages for nearly five months. Around 50,000 people have been affected due to the shortage, according to the protesters.

What led to the protests?

There has been a shortage of some medicines since March this year, owing to tenders by the Centre failing. The protest began on July 21 after centres even in the capital ran out of stock of one of the medicines, dolutegravir-50mg, for the three previous days.

“Over the last four or five months, several states have been experiencing shortages of one HIV medicine or the other due to procurement problems by NACO. Despite meetings with officials, the issue hasn’t been resolved. Now, even Delhi has run out of medicines. So, we have decided to sit in protest,” said Harishanker, who works with the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP Plus). Harishanker said, “By their own admission, the drug supply issue of NACO is affecting 50,000 people across the country.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

An official from Delhi said, “Yes, there has been supply issue with medicines from NACO. But we did locally purchase around 3 lakh doses in March. Now, we have again placed an order with the delivery scheduled in the next 15 to 20 days.” The official added that the NACO supply is likely to arrive by the first week of August. “Even though there is a shortage, we have managed it such that people do continue to get their medicine even if for only five days at a time.”

Jai Prakash, who needs dolutegravir, said, “We will not end the protest until everyone across India is able to get the medicines in a timely manner and for one month at a time. A daily wage earner cannot afford to come to the hospital every five days to get the medicines.”

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What medicines are unavailable?

The main shortage is of dolutegravir, used as part of the first-, second-, and third-line ART combinations. “NACO recommends dolutegravir as the preferred drug for treatment of HIV-positive adults, adolescents and children (aged more than 6 years with bodyweight more than 20 kg),” according to the 2021 guidelines for HIV care and treatment by the organisation.

There is also a shortage of nevirapine syrup that is given to infants with HIV. A baby born earlier this month at RML hospital was given syrup that is to expire in four days. “The hospital has said if they get fresh stock by, they will give new syrup. Otherwise, they said that the same medicine should be used,” said one of the protesters.

According to the networks of positive people, there is a stockout of at least one or more medicines across 12 states, most facing problems with paediatric and second and third lines of antiretrovirals.

Why is the shortage a concern?

While there is no cure for HIV infection, ART aims to reduce the replication of HIV and bring the viral load to undetectable levels. There has been a decline in mortality and illness resulting from HIV infection due to better availability of affordable and effective ART.

Continued suppression of the virus with the use of ART over time leads to reduction in the progression of HIV, the frequency of opportunistic infections, and increases lifespan and quality of life. If medicines are skipped, there is a possibility of the viral replication increasing and taking backwards the progress made in treatment.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement