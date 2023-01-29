Beating Retreat 2023: What is the ceremony’s history, and who presides over it?

The Beating Retreat Ceremony held in Vijay Chowk, Delhi, is a sombre end to the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations in India, including the Republic Day parade held nearby a few days prior.

In terms of scale, while the January 26 celebrations may be grander, the Beating Retreat, capping off the Republic Day celebrations, also has its share of synchronised marches, memorable musical pieces and more. Such a ceremony is also held by Armed Forces in the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and others. We take a look at its history and evolution over the years. You can follow the live updates of the ceremony here.

What is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

Also called ‘Beating the Retreat’ and earlier termed the ceremony traces its origin in India to the early 1950s, as per the Union government’s Ministry of Culture website, “When Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands”.

The website further says that the idea marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield to return to their camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat. It would be accompanied by certain protocols, such as the lowering of flags.

The earliest origin may have been in 17th century England, when King James II ordered his troops to beat drums, lower flags and organise a parade to announce the end of a day of combat. The ceremony was then called ‘watch setting’ and took place at sunset after firing a single round from the evening gun.

Who is present at the Beating Retreat?

The ceremony will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president, Csaba Korosi of Hungary, is scheduled to be present at the ceremony.

The President of India arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the ‘President’s Bodyguards’ (PBG). “When the President arrives, the PBG commander asks the unit to give the National Salute, which is followed by the playing of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana”, as per the website.

Who plays the music at the ceremony?

The bands are a unique feature, and this year 29 Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The bands play these songs and the national flag is unfurled. Military Bands, Pipes and Drums Bands, Buglers and Trumpeters from various Army Regiments perform during the ceremony. Besides, there are bands from the Navy and Air Force. Most of the tunes being played by the Army’s Military Bands are based on Indian tunes.

Notably, the last time the event happened, an English hymn called Abide With Me was dropped. Written by Henry Francis Lyte, a Scottish Anglican minister and son of a naval captain, the hymn was a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi and was played in the Indian Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

Since 2016, there have been more Indian tunes in the programme, including popular cinema music. A version of A R Rahman’s Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai, Ma Tujhe Salaam, and Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge were experimented with.

It was always the last piece to be played by the brass bands before the troops receded up Raisina Hill to the tune of poet Allama Iqbal’s Saare jahan se achha.