Bariatric surgery may lower risk of severe liver disease: study

Surgery to lose weight can also protect the liver, a new study has reported. The findings are striking: Of a group of more than 1,100 patients who had an aggressive form of fatty liver disease, those who had weight-loss surgery cut their risk of advanced liver disease, liver cancer, or related death by almost 90% over the next decade.

Only five of the 650 patients who had bariatric surgery later developed one of those severe liver outcomes, compared with 40 of 508 patients who did not have the procedure.

The weight-loss surgery patients were also at significantly lower risk for cardiovascular disease, a finding that is consistent with earlier research.

They were 70% less likely to experience a cardiac event, stroke or heart failure, or to die of heart disease, according to the study published last Thursday in JAMA. (‘Association of Bariatric Surgery With Major Adverse Liver and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Biopsy-Proven Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis’: Ali Aminian et al)

Dr Ali Aminian, the director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Bariatric and Metabolic Institute and the study’s lead author, said that in all likelihood weight loss had stopped the disease in its tracks.

“Obesity is the main driver of the fatty liver — it all starts with obesity,” Dr Aminian said. “When excess fat accumulates in the liver, it causes fatty liver; then inflammation comes and gets worse and then scar tissue forms and leads to cirrhosis.

“When a patient loses weight, fat goes away from everywhere, including the liver; inflammation subsides, and some of the scar tissue can reverse and get better. Weight loss is the main factor here.”

The observational study reviewing cases at the Cleveland Clinic over 12 years did not establish a causal link to lower risks of severe liver or heart conditions from weight-loss procedures, but the findings add to mounting evidence that bariatric surgery can provide health benefits beyond weight loss. About 100 million American adults are dangerously obese; around 250,000 undergo bariatric operations each year.

The surgery carries serious risks, however. Sixty-two of the 650 weight-loss surgery patients in the study group developed serious complications after the operation, and four of them died within a year of having the operation.

— THE NEW YORK TIMES