As the Baramati plane crash probe is underway, there could be a Rs 55 crore insurance payout

Baramati crash: Aviation insurance experts said the insurer’s total payout for hull damage and passenger liability could be around Rs 55 crore. Under Indian law, the standard compensation for the death of an air passenger in an accident is about Rs 1 crore.

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:55 AM IST
BaramatiThe Baramati site where Ajit Pawar's plane crashed. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)
Make us preferred source on Google

The business jet that crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including the two pilots, was insured for around Rs 50 crore, and the payout could touch Rs 55 crore, industry sources said.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the insurer of the plane, had reinsurance backing for the risk. As part of the arrangement, it ceded the mandatory four per cent to the state-owned GIC Re and also had treaty reinsurance support from Munich Re.

Confirming the insurance details, ICICI Lombard, the country’s second-largest general insurer, said in a statement that the aircraft was covered under an aviation insurance policy issued by the company.

Total payout

Aviation insurance experts said the insurer’s total payout for hull damage and passenger liability could be around Rs 55 crore. Of this, ICICI Lombard is expected to recover up to Rs 45 crore from reinsurers. Under Indian law, the standard compensation for the death of an air passenger in an accident is about Rs 1 crore.

The aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK), a mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace’s Learjet division. It reportedly overshot the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and caught fire.

The jet was owned by Delhi-based VSR Aviation, which operates a fleet of 17 aircraft and has over 15 years of experience in providing charter and medical evacuation services.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be established, sources said the pilot had reported poor visibility near the runway before attempting the landing.

Story continues below this ad

“The aircraft was insured under an Aviation insurance policy issued by ICICI Lombard. Consistent with our prudent risk management and retention framework, the exposure under the policy is appropriately supported through adequate reinsurance arrangements,” ICICI Lombard said.

“We remain committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. Our teams are closely coordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to facilitate the claims process in accordance with policy terms and applicable regulatory requirements,” ICICI Lombard said.

The crash

Flight tracking data shows that the aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from radar around 8.45 am. The jet was cleared to land at Baramati after multiple attempts. However, after finally receiving clearance, it did not respond with a mandatory “read-back” to air traffic control and moments later burst into flames near the edge of the runway.

The aircraft was attempting to land in poor visibility conditions. Baramati operates as an uncontrolled airfield, where traffic information is shared by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations.

Story continues below this ad

This incident marks the second major aviation insurance claim in India after last year’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. That accident is expected to result in claims of up to $475 million (Rs 4,275 crore), including $350 million in liability claims for compensation to the families of 260 victims. The Ahmedabad–London Gatwick flight AI-171, operated by Air India using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after take-off near Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers. The aircraft was completely destroyed.

A nine-seater private aircraft crashed near Rourkela in Odisha earlier this month, injuring at least six people, though none suffered serious harm.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Expert Explains: How INSV Kaundinya points to deepening Indo-Oman relations
Kaundinya
How Donald Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
trump de-dollarisation
Expert Explains | Bangladesh's February 12 elections are a chance at a fresh start for all parties
bangladesh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
Jharkhand High Court divorce case
‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand HC explains why simply moving out doesn't count as 'desertion' in divorce
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Border 2
Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
amrita raichand
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
amrita raichand
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
EXPRESS OPINION
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
In India today, the urban is the new political — as an idea, beyond the city
Urban is the new political, better cities need good politics
Civilisational pride should remind us that our greatest achievements were born of openness, not insularity
Ruling party’s historic opportunity: Frame future without grievance, with pride
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement