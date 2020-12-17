Explained: How Banksy’s artwork led to a surge in property value of a house

A new street artwork entitled 'Aachoo!!' by Banksy is seen in Totterdown, Bristol, Britain December 11, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Rebecca Naden)

Less than a month after a Banksy painting titled ‘Bird with Grenade’ sold at an auction in Netherlands for £170,000, graffiti by the renowned anonymous England-based street artist has caused a stir.

Located on the side of a house in Bristol, it is speculated that the work has resulted in a sudden surge in the value of the house. While the appearance of the artwork made the owners pause the sale of the semi-detached home for a while, they have now put the property back on the market.

Here is what Banksy painted and its estimated worth:

The work in question

The work dubbed by the artist as "Aachoo!!" depicts a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air. Painted last week on the side of a house on a steep street in Totterdown, Bristol, the work gives the impression that the sneeze is knocking down the neighbouring buildings. It was also posted by Banksy on his Instagram account.

‘Aachoo!!’ by Banksy gives the impression that the sneeze is knocking down the neighbouring buildings. (Reuters Photo: Rebecca Naden) ‘Aachoo!!’ by Banksy gives the impression that the sneeze is knocking down the neighbouring buildings. (Reuters Photo: Rebecca Naden)

The property sale

The owner of the house, who was already planning to sell the property, put it on hold for 48 hours, reportedly after art experts indicated that its price will be elevated due to the Banksy mural. However, Nick Makin told the BBC it wasn’s true that his mother, Aileen Makin (the owner), had taken the house off the market.

“When you wake up to tabloids saying your house is now worth £5 million, you’ve got to think about what you’re doing… but it’s not changing anything,” said Makin. He also reportedly stated that the sale was put on hold for 48 hours and the family was trying to ensure the artwork would be protected.

Who is Banksy?

Considered to be one of the art world’s best-kept secrets, there are several stories surrounding Banksy’s identity. A famed graffiti artist and documentary filmmaker, he initially grabbed attention in the 1990s for his graffiti and iconographies that commented on sociopolitical issues.

Banksy painted house put on sale in the past

In 2007, owners of a five-bedroom house in Bristol, with a 25ft by 6ft mural on its walls, attempted to sell their house through an art gallery, after they reportedly realised that all potential buyers of the home intended to remove the mural. The mural was expected to sell in excess of £200,000, which was the estimated market price of the house.

Several of his public installations have also been resold, including by removing the wall they were painted on. In 2014 “Kissing Coppers”, a Banksy mural reportedly removed from the wall of a Brighton pub in 2004 sold in the US for £350,000. Last month, a 100 kg artwork depicting a gorilla in a pink mask — removed from the Jalalabad Islamic Centre in Bristol by an art restoration company — was aunctioned online.

