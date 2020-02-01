You now have more cover in case your bank fails: here’s how

Account holders of PMC Bank protest outside the RBI office in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Account holders of PMC Bank protest outside the RBI office in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The insurance cover for bank deposits has been raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in her Budget speech. This has been a major talking point in the previous months.

The failure of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank had reignited the debate on the low level of insurance for deposits held by customers in banks in India.

There were indications that the central government planned to raise the cover, and legislation in this regard had been expected in the previous Winter Session of Parliament.

Currently, in the (unlikely) event of a bank going bust in India, a depositor has claim to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per account as insurance cover — even if the deposit in their account far exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

Depositors holding more than Rs 1 lakh in their account have no legal remedy in case of the collapse of the bank.

This amount is termed ‘deposit insurance’. The cover of Rs 1 lakh per depositor is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a fully owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Rs 1 lakh-cover is for deposits in commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), local area banks (LABs), and cooperative banks.

Over the years, the level of insured deposits as a percentage of assessable deposits has declined from a high of 60.5% in 2007-08 to 28.1% in 2018-19, as per DICGC data.

At the end of March 2019, the number of registered insured banks with DICGC stood at 2,098 — comprising 103 commercial banks, 1,941 cooperative banks, 51 RRBs, and three LABs.

DICGC last revised the deposit insurance cover to Rs 1 lakh on May 1, 1993 — raising it from Rs 30,000, which had been the cover from 1980 onward.

DICGC charges 10 paise per Rs 100 of deposits held by a bank. The premium paid by the insured banks to the Corporation is required to be borne by the banks, and not be passed on to depositors. As per DICGC data, commercial banks paid a total premium of Rs 11,190 crore in 2018-19, while cooperative banks paid a premium of Rs 850 crore to cover deposits against the risk of default.

As for cooperative banks, only 44.5% of their assessable deposits were covered in 2018-19, while for commercial banks this ratio was 25.7%. Commercial banks account for the largest share of bank deposits in India.

