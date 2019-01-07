Understanding BNP’s decline

The results of the 11th national election have brought Bangladesh to a political crossroads. While the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) — which won just 5 of the 299 seats that went to polls on December 30 — has contested the outcome, it is fair to say that the participation of all parties in the electoral process will allow the victorious Awami League to consolidate its position in the coming days. And although understanding the Awami League’s journey to its current height is relevant, it is important to also study the steady decline of the BNP.

Consider: in the 2001 elections, the BNP won 195 seats. But its tenure and alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami was so controversial that it crashed to 30 seats in the 9th parliamentary election held in 2008. Now, after a decade in the political wilderness, the BNP has failed to achieve double-digit status in Parliament. It may be pertinent then, to ask: Is the BNP facing the same fate as the Muslim League in Bangladesh? And given the nature of Bangladeshi politics, can it survive disintegration as it continues to lose ground?

The changing Muslim League

To make sense of what has happened, it is helpful to take a long view of political developments in South Asia, shaped as it is a wide array of factors and a complex interplay of events, leaders, and issues.

The story of Bangladesh has its roots in pre-Partition India, in particular in the Lahore Resolution of 1940 steered by the All India Muslim League. The august gathering of political stalwarts of Bengal and Punjab proposed self-rule for the two Muslim majority areas in the North West and Eastern India. The man who presented the resolution was A K Fazlul Huq, Prime Minister of Bengal in British India, fondly remembered as Sher-e-Bangla in Bangladesh today.

Sher-e-Bangla was not alone in endorsing the two-nation theory. If Jinnah was the face of the Muslim League’s campaign for an independent Muslim nation, leaders from Bengal provided it with muscle. The two Prime Ministers of Bengal in British India who succeeded Sher-e-Bangla, Sir Khawaja Nazimuddin and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, were staunch advocates of the two-nation theory. The young Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who would later emerge as the Father of the Nation of independent Bangladesh, was also active in politics under the stewardship of Suhrawardy in support of the Muslim League’s agenda.

When Pakistan was formed, the Bengali population and Muslim League leaders in East Pakistan had high hopes. However, something fundamentally changed in the political character of the Muslim League in East Pakistan. Not only did they begin to reject or remain silent on issues that mattered to the pride of Bengalis (such as the decision to impose Urdu as the national language, which ultimately culminated in the Language Movement of 1952) they failed to recognise the growing economic disparity between the western and eastern wings of the country.

Popular leaders like Suhrawardy and Mujib broke from the Muslim League as early as 1949 to form their own political platform — the Awami Muslim League, which was later renamed as Awami League. The Awami League’s capacity to create a strong rural organisational base (as opposed to the Muslim League’s dependence on the zamindar class), and its persistent activism for issues that mattered to the Bengali population in East Pakistan, fuelled the movement for greater regional autonomy, which finally resulted in the emergence of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. And in the first national election in Bangladesh in 1973, the Muslim League was unable to win even a single seat in Parliament.

BNP’s search for an identity

After Mujib’s assassination in 1975, the co-conspirator of the plot, Lt Gen Zia, become the de facto head of the country in November 1975. To give his regime a political base, he founded the BNP which, in turn, offered the leaders of the Muslim League and their offspring a way back in from the periphery to the centre, and a chance to salvage their political careers.

But the BNP did not restrict itself to former Muslim Leaguers. It opened its doors to the radical left who fell out with Mujib after the country’s liberation, Islamists, and politicians who had opposed Bangladesh’s independence. This, to an extent, allowed the BNP greater organisational spread, but also ensured it had a weak ideological core. To compensate for this weakness, it banked heavily on the anti-India political slogan and the traction of political Islam as it slowly desecularised Bangladesh’s constitution and offered religion-based political parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, a fresh lease of life.

Several significant similarities

However, this strategy, while being useful in the 1980s and 1990s, has lost traction in the present age. After its defeat in 2008, the BNP has shown an acute incapacity to reinvent itself. The decline of the BNP may not exactly mirror that of the Muslim League, but the resemblance is unmistakable. The BNP remains dependent on the energy of some Dhaka-based lawyers and the resources of certain businessmen in the capital’s elite Gulshan neighbourhood. Its rural organisational strength has weakened because many of its former leaders have never visited their constituency in the last decade. And like the Muslim League in the 1950s and 1960s, it has failed to understand the key concerns of the people.

The BNP has devoted its entire energy over the last decade to the question of whether a non-partisan caretaker government is needed to hold a fair election. It has, however, missed the vast changes taking place in the socio-economic demographics of the country. So much so, that the last two popular movements — the quota reform movement and the safe road initiative — had no real leadership from the BNP. And even now, the BNP leadership, just like that of the Muslim league, remains dependent on Islamabad to salvage its political future. That is why, over the coming days, there is a genuine possibility of the BNP disintegrating like the Muslim League.

Awami League: Way forward

It’s staggering majority in Parliament notwithstanding, the Awami League must remain mindful of several significant concerns going forward. Over the last two years, Bangladesh has seen massive public activism driven by social media. People, especially students and the youth, have shown an increasing tendency to occupy the streets. The common thread running through all such acts of public protest has been the burning desire for a just society in which the growing middle class has decent economic opportunities.

Simply put, creating more jobs for the educated youth and providing rule of law will remain the twin challenges before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. And the strength, durability, and effectiveness of her government will depend on how it performs on these two crucial fronts.