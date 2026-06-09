Ayushman may cover beneficiaries of Bengal’s Swasthya Sathi; state govt set to bear full cost

AS the West Bengal government prepares to roll out the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the state, people covered under the local health policy — Swasthya Sathi — are also likely to be brought under the ambit of the Centre’s flagship insurance scheme, sources said.

The Ayushman Bharat sche­me is expected to cover around 1.43 crore poor families, elderly and fron­tline workers in Bengal. The Swasthya Sathi scheme, on the other hand, provides near-universal annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family to around 2.45 crore families not covered by government health schemes.

“These (Ayushma Bharat beneficiaries) are families for which the Central government will share the premium. The other residents of West Bengal covered under the Swasthya Sathi scheme will also be on-boarded to Ayushman Bharat, with the state government completely covering the premium,” said officials.