Explained: Ayodhya Dalit land transfers scrapped, what happens now?

A revenue court in Ayodhya this last week quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order (of survey-naib-tehsildar, Ayodhya) transferring nearly 21 bigha (52,000 sq m) of land from a Dalit Ronghai to the Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust (MRVT) on August 22, 1996. This land was formerly owned by Dalits and sold to Ronghai, then employed with MRVT, in 1992.

The court of Assistant Record Officer (ARO) Bhan Singh found the transfer of the land “illegal”, and vested it, free from all encumbrances, in the government.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry on December 22, 2021, after an investigation by The Indian Express revealed that following the Supreme Court’s 2019 order in favour of the Hindu party in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, MRVT had sold land to politicians and other individuals in Ayodhya, some of whom are relatives of state government officials who are investigating the trust for alleged irregularities in the original transfer of the Dalit-owned land more than 28 years ago.

Despite the court’s order declaring the transfer void, however, it is almost impossible that the land will now revert to Dalits who had sold it to a former Dalit employee of MRVT named Ronghai in 1992, and who had subsequently “donated” the land to the trust through an unregistered daan-patra (donation deed).

What did the ARO order say, and why?

On December 27, five days after The Indian Express investigation was published, the ARO court cancelled the “donation deed” of August 1996 through which Ronghai had “donated” his 21 bigha to MRVT, ordered the vesting of the land with the state government, and forwarded the matter to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Ayodhya for “further action”.

Ronghai had bought the land from over a dozen Dalit owners in Ayodhya’s Barhata Manjha village early in 1992.

The ARO’s order is in accordance with The UP Zamindari Abolition Act, 1950, which was applicable until 2016 in UP (and Uttarakhand).

Section 157-A of the Act barred the sale, gift, lease or mortgage of SC land to a non-SC under normal circumstances. Section 166 said “every transfer made in contravention of the provisions of this Act shall be void.” And Section 167 said “the subject-matter of transfer shall, with effect from the date of transfer, be deemed to have vested in the State Government free from all encumbrances”.

If the SDM approves the ARO order, the land will be revert to the government. But if Ronghai, who “donated” the land to MRVT, stakes claim to the land, an extended legal process will follow.

But what happens to people who may have bought any piece of land out of this 21 bigha from MRVT over the last many years?

Under Section 167 of the Act, “the trees, crops and wells existing on the land on the date of transfer shall, with effect from the said date, be deemed to have vested in the State Government free from all encumbrances”, and “the transferee may remove other moveable property or the materials of any immovable property existing on such land on the date of transfer within such time as may be prescribed.”

Also, “it shall be lawful for the Collector to take over possession over such land or other property and to direct that any person occupying such land or property be evicted therefrom. For the purposes of taking over such possession or evicting such unauthorised occupants, the Collector may use or cause to be used such force as may be necessary.”

In an order passed on March 3, 2020, the Supreme Court said: “In case, if the transfer is void under the provisions of the Act, there is no justification to consider the request of the respondents on the ground that they are running the Hotel by availing loan from the financial institutions. When the transfer has been made in contravention of the provisions of U.P. ZA & LR (Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms) Act, there is no ground for considering the questions of equity. Lest, it would defeat the provisions of the Act.”

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice R Banumathi and Justice A S Bopanna in Additional Commissioner Revenue vs Akhalaq Hussain, who was running a hotel in Pithoragarh on land purchased from a Dalit. Revenue officials had cancelled the allotment.

It is important to note that relatives of officers such as erstwhile divisional commissioner M P Agrawal, former Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar, former chief revenue officer Purushottam Das Gupta, (now disqualified) MLA from Gosaiganj Indra Pratap Tewari alias Khabbu Tewari, and retired IAS officer Umadhar Dwivedi bought land from MRVT, but not out of this particular 21-bigha parcel.

So what is likely to happen in this case?

Officials in the UP Board of Revenue, including those who have been posted in the region for several years, said that given the clear provisions of the erstwhile ZA Act and the corresponding provisions of the LR Act (which came into force in 2016), relief is rarely granted in cases such of “illegal transfers”. However, the affected parties such as Ronghai may contest the order in the normal course.

And what happens to Mahadev, the complainant in the matter, and others who sold their land to Ronghai in 1992?

Mahadev complained to the UP Board of Revenue in September 2019. As per records, Mahadev had got Rs 1.02 lakh for his nearly 3 bigha of land. When MRVT started selling parcels from land bought by Ronghai, Mahadev complained that his land had been “illegally transferred”.

The ongoing action has been taken on the basis of Mahadev’s complaint. An FIR was registered against Ronghai on December 4, 2019 under several sections of the IPC, and in March 2020 against a property dealer on the order of the Special Judge (ST/ST Act), Ayodhya.

Prabhakar Pandey, counsel from Mahadev, said: “I am fighting for the cancellation of the ‘bahinaama’ through which Ronghai took the land from my client in 1992. Ronghai is a party in the matter and has not appeared before the court.”

The matter is pending before the civil judge (Junior Division) at Ayodhya, and according to Pandey, Ronghai’s non-appearance may result in an ex parte order in favour of his client Mahadev.

According to Pandey, a separate case relating to another Dalit individual who too had sold his land to Ronghai, is pending in the court.

What role will Ronghai play in the proceedings that follow?

Ronghai, who no longer works for MRVT, lives nearly 150 km from Ayodhya in his village, Sahavpur in Prayagraj. He is a septuagenarian, and he lives in acute poverty.

When The Indian Express visited his village, he was not at home, but his wife Ghabrain and daughter-in-law Kachhrahi said they were not aware of any land that Ronghai owned in Ayodhya.

Should more applications for cancellations of bahinama entries be filed by the over a dozen sellers of the 21 bigha in question, Ronghai will be made a party in every case.

The ARO’s order may also trigger new litigation in the revenue courts in Ayodhya, as well as criminal cases by those who might have bought land out of the 21 bigha in question, their sellers, and other affected parties.