Aye-aye: World’s weirdest little primate

In the island of Madagascar there lives an unusual little animal. Now, the world’s weirdest little primate has just got even weirder, the North Carolina State University has announced.

Called the aye-aye, it is a primate that is unlike most other primates. A type of omnivorous and nocturnal lemur, the aye-aye has a tail longer than its body, incisors that are constantly growing, a third eyelid that moistens the eye and protects it from debris when the aye-aye gnaws on wood, females that produce ova throughout their lifetime — and strange hands. The aye-aye has highly specialised fingers, including elongated middle fingers, with which they locate and fish out insect larvae. “Their fingers have evolved to be extremely specialised — so specialised, in fact, that they aren’t much help when it comes to moving through trees,” researcher Adam Hartstone-Rose said in a statement released by the North Carolina State University. In these already strange hands, researchers have now discovered a sixth digit — a “pseudo-thumb”. Among other mammals, the giant panda has a similar sixth digit.

In the aye-aye, researchers believe that the pseudo-thumb might have developed to compensate for the highly specialised fingers, helping it grip better since the pseudo-thumbs are able to move in space and exert an amount of force equivalent to half its body weight. The pseudo-thumb has a bone, a cartilaginous extension and three distinct muscles that give it movement in three directions.

“It’s amazing that it’s been there the whole time, in this strangest of all primates, but no one has noticed it until now,” Hartstone-Rose said. The research is published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology.