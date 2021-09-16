Explained: The AUKUS agreement to equip Australia with nuclear submarines

The United States, United Kingdom, and Australia announced a new defence deal on Thursday (September 16), under which America and Britain will help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific region.

Although the leaders of these three countries have not said so specifically, the deal is being seen as a step towards curtailing China, which has made significant aggressive manoeuvres in the Pacific region, especially in and around South China Sea, where it has expansive territorial claims.

Why are nuclear submarines such a big deal, and why is this new pact significant?

What is the agreement announced on Thursday?

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that a “a new enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States”, named “AUKUS”, will be a “partnership where our technology, our scientists, our industry, our defence forces are all working together to deliver a safer and more secure region that ultimately benefits all”.

The first major initiative of AUKUS, Morrison said, would be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia. “Over the next 18 months, we will work together to seek to determine the best way forward to achieve this. This will include an intense examination of what we need to do to exercise our nuclear stewardship responsibilities here in Australia,” he said.

The nuclear-powered submarines will give Australia a lot of naval heft in the Pacific, where China has been particularly aggressive. While the US and Britain have had the capability for decades, Australia has never had one.

China has nuclear-powered submarines, as well as submarines that can launch nuclear missiles. The three countries have made it clear though, that their aim is not to arm the new subs with nuclear weapons.

China has been one of Australia’s biggest trading partners, but the relationship has soured over the last few years. It was in consideration of Chinese sensibilities that Australia had pulled out of the Malabar Naval Exercise with the US, India, and Japan after participating in the 2007 edition (of which Singapore too, was part). Australia came back to Malabar in 2020, which marked the first time in 13 years that the navies of the four Quad nations war-gamed together.

But why is Australia getting nuclear submarine capability being seen in the context of possible military aggression involving China?

This is primarily because a nuclear-powered submarine gives a navy the capability to far out into the ocean and launch attacks.

Unlike conventional submarines, which are generally considered helpful for defensive purposes, the ability of a nuclear-powered submarine to go long distances, at a higher speed, without being detected gives a nation the ability to protect its interests far from its shores.

In the context of the AUKUS agreement, nuclear-powered submarines will give the Royal Australian Navy the capability to go into the South China Sea, where China is increasingly getting aggressive, to protect its assets and conduct patrols — even though this has not been spelt out by the three countries.

The US has in the past shared its nuclear propulsion technology only with the UK, in accordance with the nuclear power sharing arrangement that the two countries have had since 1958.

What makes nuclear submarines so important?

A nuclear-powered submarine is classified as an “SSN” under the US Navy hull classification system, wherein ‘SS’ is the symbol for a submarine, and ‘N’ stands for nuclear. A nuclear-powered submarine that can launch ballistic missiles is called an “SSBN”.

Conventional diesel-engine submarines have batteries that keep and propel — though not very fast — the vessel underwater. The life of these batteries can differ, from a few hours to a few days.

The newer Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) submarines have additional fuel cells that allow them to stay underwater for longer and move faster than the conventional vessels. However, the fuel cells are used only at strategic times, when the endurance to remain submerged is needed.

Both conventional and AIP subs need to come to the surface to recharge their batteries using the diesel engine. The diesel engine also propels the vessel on the surface. However, the fuel cells of AIP can only be charged at on-land stations, not while at sea.

The great advantage of an SSN is that its nuclear-powered propulsion gives the submarine a near infinite capacity to stay dived. Since it is propelled by a nuclear-powered engine rather than by batteries, it does not have to emerge on the surface at all, except to replenish supplies for the crew.

SSNs are also able to move faster underwater than the conventional submarines. Added together, these advantages allow a navy to deploy these submarines quicker and at farther distances.

Does India have nuclear-powered submarines?

Yes, India is among the six nations that have SSNs. The other five are the US, the UK, Russia, France and China.

India has had the capacity since it got the Soviet-built K-43 Charlie-class SSN in 1987. Commissioned with the Red Fleet of the USSR in 1967, it was leased to the Indian Navy, and was rechristened INS Chakra. The submarine was decommissioned in 1991.

In 2012 India got another Russian SSN on a 10-year lease, called INS Chakra 2.

In the mean time, India was working on building its own SSN, and the first Indian nuclear submarine, the INS Arihant, was commissioned in 2016. A second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arighat, was secretly launched in 2017, and is likely to be commissioned soon.

After it demonstrated the capability to launch nuclear weapons in 2018, the INS Arihant is now classified as a Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine or SSBN, which means it is a nuclear-powered ballistic submarine.

INS Arihant is important because it completes India’s nuclear triad, which means that the country has the capacity to launch nuclear missiles from land, aircraft, and submarine.