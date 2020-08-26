India Covid-19 numbers explained: Delhi first to cross 90% recovery

People wait in queue to give swab samples for Covid-19 testing, at Defence Colony in New Delhi, Monday, August 17, 2020. (PTI Photo: Arun Sharma)

India coronavirus cases: Delhi has become the first state to cross the 90 per cent recovery rate of novel Coronavirus patients. More than 1.46 lakh people out of the 1.62 lakh infected so far have been declared to have recovered.

There are three states, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Haryana, where the recovery rate is more than 80 per cent, while another 13 have recovery rate more than 70 per cent.

An increase in recovery rate is often cited as some sort of positive indicator, when in fact, it describes nothing more than a natural, and obvious, progression of the epidemic. At the start of the pandemic, the recovery rate is very low, because people are still to start recovering. But as the epidemic progresses, more and more people recover, and only the recently-infected ones remain sick. Eventually, when the epidemic will end, everyone, apart from those who have succumbed to the disease, would have recovered.

Considering that less than one per cent of infected people are expected to be among the dead, the recovery rate at the end of the epidemic would be more than 99 per cent, or somewhere close to that.

In the meanwhile, the recovery rates would continue to increase. The speed at which this increase happens depends on whether the state is currently experiencing a surge in infections, or its most active phase is already behind it.

For the country as a whole, the recovery rate has crossed 76.3 per cent, with more than 24.67 lakh people out of the 32.34 lakh, who have so far been detected to have been infected, having recovered.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra added almost 10,500 new cases to take its total caseload past 7 lakh. The number of recoveries has crossed 5 lakh, and give a recovery rate of 73.14 per cent. The state has so far witnessed more than 23,000 deaths of Coronavirus positive patients.

Meanwhile, the slowdown in Bihar is continuing. Till recently, the state had one of the fastest growth rates in the country, but it has dropped below two per cent per day now, well below the national average. The number of cases being added daily has come down from a level of 4,000 about ten days ago, to less than 1,500 for the last two days. The state has also reported one of lowest death rates in the country. Just about 0.5 per cent of the people found to be infected in the state have succumbed to the disease till now.

Telangana, on the other hand, seems to be experiencing a resurgence. In the last five days, the state has been reporting close to 2,500 new cases every day. On Tuesday, this figure crossed 3,000 for the first time. Before this, the state was reporting between 1,500 and 1,800 cases every day.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 703,823 10,425 514,790 23,112 Tamil Nadu 391,303 5,951 332,454 6,721 Andhra Pradesh 371,639 9,927 278,247 3,460 Karnataka 291,826 8,161 204,439 4,977 Uttar Pradesh 197,388 5,006 144,754 3,059 Delhi 164,071 1,544 147,743 4,330 West Bengal 144,801 2,964 114,543 2,909 Bihar 124,827 1,444 104,532 644 Telangana 111,688 3,018 85,223 780 Assam 94,593 1,974 74,815 260

After the dip on Sunday and Monday due to low testing over the weekend, the number of new cases detected in the country rose again on Tuesday, with more than 67,000 infections discovered. There was a big jump in the number of deaths as well, with 1,059 deaths reported. There have been only four days when the number of deaths reported by the states has crossed 1,000.

