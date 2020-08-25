Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 25: China has reportedly started vaccinating its people

Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a Beijing street on Monday, August 24. (AP Photo: Ng Han Guan)

Coronavirus vaccine tracker: While Russia is facing criticism for approving a novel Coronavirus vaccine without completing all the mandatory tests, it has now emerged that China it has already begun injecting its people with a vaccine which is still under development. The vaccine in question, being developed by state-owned Sinopharm, is currently undergoing phase-3 trials in the United Arab Emirates. But senior Chinese health official revealed on state television that it was already being administered to people since July 22 under emergency use authorisation.

A report in The Washington Post said the head of China’s Coronavirus vaccine development programme, Zheng Zongwei had acknowledged on state television that medical workers and some government workers were being given this vaccine since July 22, and that it was likely to be given to many more people in the coming months.

“In order to prevent the disease spread in the fall and winter, we are considering a moderate expansion in the programme… The purpose would be to first build and immunity barrier among special groups in the population,” Zheng is reported to have said.

This vaccine is different from the one that has been approved for use only on the soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army. That vaccine, developed b CanSino Biologics in collaboration with Academy of Military Medical Sciences, was approved for limited use in the last week of June. There is no information on the number of people who have already been injected with that vaccine.

Sinopharm vaccine, therefore, is the first vaccine to be authorised for use on general public, though only on special groups right now.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

AstraZeneca says no talks with US government for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine ahead of Presidential election

Pharma major AstraZeneca has said it had not held any talks with the United States government on emergency use authorisation for its novel Coronavirus vaccine before the Presidential elections on November 3.

A report in the Financial Times on Sunday had claimed that the Donald Trump administration had decided to grant emergency use authorisation to the AstraZeneca vaccine, being developed in collaboration with the Oxford University, ahead of the elections. Trump is seeking a re-election.

“It would be premature to speculate on that possibility,” the pharmaceutical company said in a statement, according to a news report in The Politico.

On Saturday, Trump had accused the “deep state” within the Food and Drug Administration, the drug regulator in the United States, for deliberately delaying the approval to a novel Coronavirus vaccine to sabotage his re-election chances. In the past, he has suggested that it was possible that a vaccine would become a reality before the elections.

Hunt for Coronavirus vaccine: The story so far

More than 160 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials

30 of them in clinical trials

Six in final stages, phase-III of human trials

At least eight candidate vaccines being developed in India. Two of these have entered phase -II trials after completing phase-I.

(As on August 20; source: WHO Coronavirus vaccine landscape of August 20, 2020)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd