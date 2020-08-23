Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 23: Candidates in Cuba, North Korea, Taiwan

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Taipei, Taiwan(AP Photo)

Coronavirus vaccine tracker: There are roughly ten vaccine candidates for novel Coronavirus, most of them being developed by big pharmaceutical companies, that are creating the maximum buzz around the world. But Coronavirus vaccines are being developed all across the globe, in dozens of countries.

Here are some of the countries which have recently approved human trials of vaccine candidates that you have probably not heard much about.

Cuba: The state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute in Havana has got the approval to start human trials of a vaccine called Soberana 01. The vaccine is likely to be tested on more than 600 people, and the results of the trials are expected only by February next year. It is not immediately clear whether the vaccine has got approval for only phase-1 and phase-2 trials, or for phase-3 trials as well.

Cuba is also expected to be one of the countries where the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, would be mass produced.

A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP) A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP)

Taiwan: Adimmune Corp has become Taiwan’s first company to begin human trials of its experimental vaccine. The phase-1 trials are expected to begin soon at the National Taiwan University Hospital. About 60 volunteers are likely to be injected with the vaccine.

North Korea: The reclusive communist country has said it is developing a novel Coronavirus vaccine which is already in human trials. But since little verifiable information comes out of that country, not much is known about this vaccine.

In addition, a vaccine candidate being developed by German company Curevac has begun to attract a lot of attention. The vaccine has just moved into phase-2 human trials after completing phase-1. It has just had a blockbuster opening at Nasdaq, its initial public offering soaring by almost three times on the first day of trading. The European Union is in talks with the company to secure at least 225 million doses of this vaccine.

Several other countries are also in the race to develop a novel Coronavirus vaccine, and many of these are currently being tested on animals. Turkey is developing more than half a dozen different vaccines. Multiple vaccines are being developed in Thailand, Egypt, Nigeria and Kazakhstan as well.

Hunt for Coronavirus vaccine: The story so far

More than 160 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials

30 of them in clinical trials

Six in final stages, phase-III of human trials

At least eight candidate vaccines being developed in India. Two of these have entered phase -II trials after completing phase-I.

(As on August 20; Source: WHO Coronavirus vaccine landscape)

