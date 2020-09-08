Explained: At what stage are under-trial vaccine candidates in India?

Bharat Biotech is expected to move to phase II trials of ‘Covaxin’

Bharat Biotech is expected to move to phase II trials of ‘Covaxin’, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, this week. With several announcements of companies either entering into agreements to make Covid-19 vaccines or announcing human clinical trials for their candidates in India in the last few months, The Indian Express recaps the major players to watch out for here now:

1. ‘Covishield’ by University of Oxford-AstraZeneca

This candidate — in late stage phase III tests across countries like the UK, Brazil and South Africa — has also entered phase II human trials in India. Here, Serum Institute of India is expected to test it on around 1,600 participants. The phase II/III trials in India are expected to take seven months — potentially until March 2021 — according to CTRI.

2. ‘ZyCov-D’ by Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila said in August that phase I trials of the candidate showed it was “safe and well tolerated”, allowing it to move to the second phase of human trials on August 6. While company chairman Pankaj Patel earlier said that the phase I and II trials would last till October, CTRI shows that the trials are expected to take around a year to complete.

3. ‘Covaxin’ by Bharat Biotech

A candidate that raked up controversy in early July following an Indian Council of Medical Research letter pushing for an August 15 launch, it is expected to enter phase II human trials this week. Bharat Biotech is looking at a capacity of around 300 million doses of the vaccine, according to sources.

4. RBD protein vaccine by Baylor College of Medicine-Biological E

Biological E, which inked an agreement with Baylor College of Medicine last month, is expected to conduct human trials for this vaccine candidate in India. These trials are likely to begin this month or next, depending on when the company applies for and receives permission to begin the testing.

5. GC019 by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals-HDT Bio

Gennova, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, intends to initiate human trials in India by October and also plans global testing in collaboration with partner HDT Bio in the US, Brazil and South Africa. At present, the firm has the capacity to make around 150-200 million doses annually, but is working towards scaling up to make over a billion doses.

