Astrobatrachus Kurichiyana: Frog species, millions of years old, newly found in Ghats

A tiny frog species has been identified for the first time in the Western Ghats. What makes the “starry dwarf frog” significant is that it is millions of years old but had evaded attention until now. Scientists have described the species in the journal Peer J.

What it is like: The species has been named Astrobatrachus kurichiyana for its constellation-like markings and the indigenous people of Kurichiyarmala, the hill range where it was found. It is dark brown with a bright orange underbelly, and speckled with pale blue dots. The size of a thumbnail, it plunges into leaf litter at the slightest disturbance, hence remaining hidden. Only a few individuals have been found.

Seenapuram Palaniswamy Vijayakumar, lead author of the paper, was a doctoral student under the supervision of IISc associate professor Kartik Shanker when they discovered the species in the Western Ghats. Years later, they assembled research team to describe the species.

Why it is important: A kurichiyana has been classified as the sole member of an ancient lineage — the newly named subfamily Astrobatrachinae that is a long branch on the frog tree of life. The Florida Museum of Natural History quoted herpetologist David Blackburn as describing it as “an oddball frog — it has no close sister species for maybe tens of millions of years”.

The research team found that A kurichiyana’s closest relatives are the family Nyctibatrachidae, a group of nearly 30 species native to India and Sri Lanka. But their last common ancestor could date back tens of millions of years. —Source: Florida Museum of Natural History

Telling Numbers | Canada’s Indian languages

Among the 157 killed on board the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, six were members of an Indian-origin family based in Brampton city, Canada (The Indian Express, March 14). Brampton, which is in mourning, has a large Indian-origin population, with Punjabi (13% of the population in 2016) the second-most widely spoken language after English (58%). Across Canada, other than English and French, Punjabi is the third-most widely spoken language (5.4 lakh).

Tip for Reading List | A man’s world, defined by data

The pronoun “he” is often used as the default to mean “he or she”, but many people picture a man when they hear it. British activist and author Caroline Criado Perez delves into data that show how the world has been largely built for and by men. Smartphones do not fit easily in a woman’s palm; only 13% of non-human characters on children’s TV are female; women are more likely to die from heart attacks due to unequal treatment because it’s not well-publicised that female heart attacks have different symptoms than male heart attacks.

“There is plenty of data showing that women have, on average, smaller hands than men, and yet we continue to design equipment around the average male hand as if one-size-fits-men is the same as one-size-fits-all. This one-size-fits-men approach to supposedly gender-neutral products is disadvantaging women,” Criado Perez writes in Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men.

While acknowledging that the book offers endless nuggets to chew on, science writer Angela Saini, author of Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong and the New Research That’s Rewriting the Story, observes that an equal world can only be one in which people change. Reviewing Criado Perez’s book for The Guardian, Saini writes: “The power of data to shame people into making society fairer, it seems, goes only so far. Beyond a certain point, it’s difficult not to conclude that they don’t particularly care. What should worry us more than the data gap, then, is that huge and seemingly intractable don’t-give-a-damn gap.”