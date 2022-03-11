Assembly Elections 2022 Explained: How BJP held on to 4 states, AAP swept Punjab

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Four of the five states that went to polls voted the BJP to power, while the Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab. The results were a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and his party’s “double-engine” electoral plank.
What were some of the reasons behind the BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa? How did the AAP claim the largest mandate in recent years to win Punjab? Here are five reasons from each of the five states.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.