Elections 2018: MLAs young and old, 91% men

As the Congress goes about identifying its Chief Ministers from among young and senior contenders, its options are from three Assemblies where the average age of members is in the 50s. In fact, the average ages of the other two newly elected Assemblies, Telangana and Mizoram, too are in the 50s. This emerges out of an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, which looked at age, gender and education profiles of the new MLAs.

Advertising

Among the three Assemblies that the Congress has won, Madhya Pradesh has the youngest average age at 51, followed by Chhattisgarh at 52. The average age of the newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan is 54. In fact, so are the average ages of the new Telangana and Mizoram MLAs. The Chhattisgarh Assembly has become younger by 4 years, having averaged 56 in 2013, while the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is older by 2 years, from 49 previously. The average ages of two other Assemblies, at 54, remain unchanged since last time. Chhattisgarh has increased its count of MLAs aged 25-40 by 2½ times (from 6 to 16) and reduced that in the 56-70 bracket from 42 to 30. In MP, a drop in MLAs up to age 55, and a rise in MLAs above 55, have raised the average age. Apart from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan is the only Assembly that has increased its count in the age group 25-40.

The gender count shows a decline from 72 women MLAs out of 679 in 2013/14, to 61 out of 675 in 2018 (in Rajasthan, one seat is yet to vote while PRS said data for three others were not available). Except for Chhattisgarh, whose count of women MLAs grew from 10 to 13 (out of 90), all other states elected fewer women than they had elected in the previous polls. Mizoram has no woman MLA this time.

While the education profile was mixed in every state, the number of MLAs with advanced degrees increased in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, and decreased in the other two states, PRS said.