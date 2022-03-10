Assembly Election Results 2022 Explained: Can BJP buck a four decade trend and retain Uttar Pradesh?
Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand (UK), Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Results 2022 Live News Explained: After a two-month-long poll campaign, the results of the Assembly elections to five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — will be declared Thursday. Exit polls have predicted the Yogi Adityanath government returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party winning Punjab, a neck-and-neck race in Uttarakhand and Goa, and a clean sweep for the BJP in Manipur.
With the BJP in power in four of the five states, the results hold national significance as they have the potential to shape a new political narrative and disturb existing equations. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, is especially key for both the BJP and the opposition, particularly the Congress.
The results are also seen as a mid-term test for the BJP government at the Centre, which has been criticised for its handling of Covid-19, inflation and unemployment. In Punjab, the results will be an indicator of the fallout of the farmers’ protest.
Bucking four decade trend, BJP predicted to retain Uttar Pradesh
The results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is keenly watched today. With 80 seats out of the 543 in Lok Sabha, 403 in the Assembly, and 31 of the 245 in Rajya Sabha, besides a 100-member Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh with its over 15 crore voters carries more weight than any other state in the country’s politics. Yogi Adityanath, who took oath as Chief Minister on March 19, 2017, will be the third (after Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati) to complete their five-year tenure.
Most exit polls, barring two, forecast that the ruling BJP may suffer losses but will still cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power, bucking a trend of nearly four decades. The state has not returned a government to power since 1985. The SP-RLD alliance, which waged a spirited campaign, may make major gains as compared to 2017 but is likely to fall well short of the magic figure. The Congress, the polls predicted, would remain in single digits.
An interesting contest in Punjab, which may have national ramifications
An interesting contest is likely to play out in Punjab, the only state in these Assembly polls which is not under BJP rule. The outcome of the polls will reflect the fallout of the farmers' protests.
Most pollsters gave the AAP numbers much ahead of the ruling Congress and the Akali Dal-BSP combine. If the exit poll predictions hold true and the AAP manages to win Punjab, the outcome has the potential to trigger a churning in Indian politics, especially in the Opposition space as no other party barring the BJP and the Congress are in power in more than one state now.
In Uttarakhand, the opinion polls differed sharply. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats. No party has retained power in Uttarakhand since its formation in 2000. If the BJP manages to hold on to power, it will be a record of sorts. In 2017, riding the Modi wave, the BJP managed to win in 57 of the total 70 Assembly seats while the Congress was limited to 11 seats. Two of the remaining seats were won by independent candidates who are now with the ruling party.
In Goa too, pollsters predicted a dead-heat race with none of the polls predicting a comfortable victory for either the ruling BJP or the Congress. Most polls predicted that the AAP could win a couple of seats. Incidentally, one poll (ABP-C Voter) predicted that the Trinamool Congress would win 5-9 seats which, if turned out to be true, would place it in a king maker’s role. In the 40-member House, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each and two independents.
The election to Manipur's 60-member Assembly has been defined by turmoil, instability and defections. All the polls predicted that the ruling BJP would either emerge as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state. Though the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member house, the BJP with 21 seats got the support of four MLAs each from the Naga People’s Front and the National People’s Party and one from the Lok Janshakti Party and an independent to reach the magic figure of 31. Most polls predicted that the NPP and NPF could repeat or better their 2017 performance.
