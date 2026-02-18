As NGT clears Great Nicobar project, a look at its strategic importance and ecological fallout

Great Nicobar is an ecologically rich, remote and sparsely populated island. The mega project will severely affect its forests, wildlife and indigenous communities.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Great NicobarGreat Nicobar island covers 910 sq km and is home to India’s southernmost location, Indira Point. (Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday cleared the way for the government’s Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, noting its “strategic importance” and observing that there were “adequate safeguards” in the project’s environmental clearance.

The tribunal’s order is significant as it will likely act as a reference point for future projects of strategic importance that are planned in ecologically sensitive areas.

It also casts a fresh spotlight on the 166-sq km project to create a strategic and economic hub that will require the diversion of 130 sq km of forest land and the felling of almost a million trees.

What is the Great Nicobar project?

Great Nicobar Island covers 910 sq km and is home to India’s southernmost location, Indira Point.

The government’s main goal on the island is to create an economic and defence hub.

This goal rests on four pillars: An integrated township that will include defence facilities, a transshipment port, a civil and military airport, and a 450-MVA gas and solar power-based plant.

Initially driven by NITI Aayog, the project’s implementing agency is now the Andaman and Nicobar Island Integrated Development Corp Ltd (ANIIDCO).

Story continues below this ad

Of the cumulative area earmarked for the project, around 149 sq km will be used for the integrated township, 8.45 sq km for the new airport, 7.66 sq km for the port and .39 sq km for the power plant.

The integrated township will include residential, commercial, tourist, logistics and defence facilities.

The transshipment port will be located on the southern tip of Great Nicobar at Galathea Bay, an ecologically important area that is home to the nesting sites of Leatherback turtles, and where the Galathea River drains into the sea.

Also Read | How Great Nicobar project reignites the environment vs development debate

The dual-use international airport is proposed to the east of the port. It will be the second one on the island after the Navy’s airstrip at INS Baaz Naval Air Station. The airport will require the acquisition of 4.2 sq km of land and affect 379 families, largely those who have settled on the island from the mainland.

Story continues below this ad

Land reclamation has also been proposed for the port and the airport. An estimated 2.98 sq km of land will be reclaimed for the port and 1.94 sq km for the airport. It is also estimated that 33.35 million cubic metres of material will be required for this purpose. Cement, rocks, sand, steel will have to be shipped to the construction sites, according to the 2021 pre-feasibility report that was prepared by AECOM India Pvt Ltd for NITI Aayog.

Strategic interests

The Centre’s push for the project appears to be driven by three key factors: geopolitics, maritime trade and geographic advantage.

The Great Nicobar island is India’s closest territory to the Malacca Strait, a narrow maritime choke point linking the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. This trade route sees 94,000 ships pass through it annually, according to the World Economic Forum. It accounts for an estimated 30% of all traded goods globally and a third of the world’s maritime oil trade.

Transshipment ports are equipped to transfer cargo containers from larger to smaller vessels before they head to their eventual destination. India has only one operational transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala, on the west coast.

Story continues below this ad

The port at Galathea Bay will thus contest for a share of the maritime trade pie with Sri Lanka’s Colombo and Hambantota ports, Malaysia’s Port Klang, and the Port of Singapore.

The government has projected that the Nicobar port can handle approximately 14.2 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of cargo — this means it can handle 14 million 20-foot containers every year.

Apart from the port, India has also stepped up defence infrastructure activity in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revamping airfields, jetties, storage facilities and surveillance infrastructure, as previously reported by The Indian Express.

A tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command has been operational at Port Blair since 2001. The INS Baaz Naval Air Station is also located at Campbell Bay, north of the proposed township. The project plans show that defence-related infrastructure will be part of the first of three construction phases.

Environment and social impact

Story continues below this ad

Great Nicobar is an ecologically rich, remote and sparsely populated island. The mega project will severely affect its forests, wildlife and indigenous communities.

To begin with, the infrastructure construction will lead to the felling of over a million trees through the diversion of 130 sq km of pristine forest. The Nicobar group of islands are part of the Sundaland biodiversity hotspot.

The entire Great Nicobar Island, excluding its revenue land, is part of the Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve. The island is home to littoral or coastal wetland forests, mixed evergreen and evergreen hill forests. The Galathea Bay wildlife sanctuary and a megapode wildlife sanctuary were denotified for the project. The Nicobar megapode is a ground-dwelling bird found only on this island and the project area will affect its nesting mounds.

The environmental clearance document itself acknowledges the impact of the port on leatherback turtle nesting sites in Galathea Bay. It has said that no activity shall be undertaken on the island’s western parts as they are likely to be used by the turtles as alternative sites.

Story continues below this ad

To mitigate the denotification of wildlife habitats, the Andaman and Nicobar administration was asked to notify a leatherback turtle sanctuary on Little Nicobar Island, a Megapode sanctuary on Menchal Island and a coral sanctuary covering the entire Meroe Island.

The project will also affect the forests and tribal reserves used by the indigenous Shompen and Nicobarese community. The Shompen are hunter-gatherers numbering around 250, and are not exposed to regular contact with the outside world. Researchers have expressed fears over their health.

The Nicobarese, a number of whom died in the 2004 tsunami, reside in Rajiv Nagar and New Chingenh settlements in Campbell Bay.

All these projects and activities will lead to a massive surge in the island’s population — from around 8,500 (according to the 2011 census) to 6.5 lakh by 2050.

Story continues below this ad

A long-pending Nicobarese demand — to be resettled in their pre-tsunami villages — could also remain unfulfilled. In January, the tribal council of Great Nicobar alleged that the island administration was pressuring them to surrender claims to these villages. In the past, the tribal council has also revoked its no-objection certificate for the denotification of a tribal reserve, citing concealment of information on the project’s scope and impact.

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
twitter

An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’
Nvidia
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
EXPRESS OPINION
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
With a new government in Dhaka, a chance to rebuild an old friendship
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh, Dhaka
India’s AI moment needs a leader who can turn ambition into architecture
Like Nandan Nilekani for Aadhaar, India’s AI moment needs a leader
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement