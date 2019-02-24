Explained: What is the PRC protest in Arunachal Pradesh

One person was killed and several others injured in the ongoing protest against the Pema Khandu-led government’s proposal to grant permanent resident certificate (PRC) to six non-tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh. Widespread violence has been reported in Itanagar and a few other areas ever since the state government announced it was considering issuing PRC to six non-Arunachal Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) communities.

Defying the indefinite curfew that was imposed on Saturday, agitators set ablaze the private residence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and ransacked the office of the deputy commissioner in the capital on Sunday. Internet services have been suspended in Itanagar and Naharlagun.

What is permanent resident certificate?

Permanent resident certificate is a legal document issued to Indian citizens that serves as evidence of residence and is required to be submitted as residential proof for official purpose.

What has the state government proposed?

The BJP-led government in the state is considering issuing the certificate to the six APSTs communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar. Amongst those communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

A Joint High Power Committee (JHPC), after holding discussions with the stakeholders, recommended granting PRC to the six communities, who are not natives of Arunachal Pradesh but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades.

Why are people in Arunachal protesting against PRC?

There is resentment among several community-based groups and organisations in Arunachal Pradesh, who feel the rights and interests of indigenous people will be compromised if the proposal is implemented.

Where does the proposal stand now?

The recommendation of JHPC was supposed to be tabled in the Assembly on Saturday. However, in the wake of agitations by various groups, it was not tabled as the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

MHA steps in

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday had appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the state government was not bringing the bill on PRC but only tabling a report of the Nabam Rebia-led JHPC, which comprises of members and student organisations. “It means the state government has not accepted it. In fact, Congress is fighting for PRC but instigating people wrongly,” he tweeted.

Rebia is a cabinet minister in the state government.