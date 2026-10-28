Arnab smashes into the east coast: How cyclones are named

The Eastern coast of India, specifically parts of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh, were on the receiving end of a “very severe cyclonic storm” on October 28.Nc

The first named cyclone of the year, Arnab the cyclone made landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The storm was noticed to be brewing on October 25 by the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional specialised meteorological centre. Cyclone Arnab’s peak sustained winds reached 125-1135 km/h and the strongest gusts of wind clocked 150 km/h.

While the storm’s impact is being felt on the ground, its name was decided long before it approached the Indian coastline.

So, who names cyclones, and why?

Who named Arnab? And, how does a storm qualify for a cyclone designation?

The name Arnab was suggested by Bangladesh and is pronounced ‘Ornab’. In Bengali, the word represents ocean/sea. The name Arnab appears on the official list of names for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

Cyclone Arnab remained “practically stationary” along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next 2-3 hours, the IMD said. (IMD via PTI Photo) Cyclone Arnab remained “practically stationary” along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next 2-3 hours, the IMD said. (IMD via PTI Photo)

The name does not indicate that the cyclone originated in Bangladesh, nor does it suggest that the country will be affected by the storm. Names are drawn from the common regional list, irrespective of where a cyclone develops or eventually makes landfall.

The name is selected according to the established sequence, rather than being chosen in response to a storm’s severity, projected path or potential damage.

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Importantly, not every weather disturbance over the sea becomes a named cyclone. A system must first intensify to the prescribed threshold.

A tropical cyclone is assigned a name when its maximum sustained surface wind speed reaches at least 34 knots, or approximately 62 kilometres per hour. The IMD monitors the system and assigns the next name in the sequence once the criteria are met.

Also Read | How El Niño made Cyclone Arnab stronger and faster

This means that a low-pressure area or depression can develop over the Bay of Bengal without immediately receiving a cyclone name. The name comes only after the system reaches the required intensity.

How are the cyclones named?

In 2000, a group of nations called WMO/ESCAP (World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), which comprised Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand, decided to start naming cyclones in the region.

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After each country sent in suggestions, the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) finalised the list.

The WMO/ESCAP expanded to include five more countries in 2018 — Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The list of 169 cyclone names released by IMD last month, in April, were provided by these countries — 13 suggestions from each of the 13 countries. The new list included the last name from the previous list (Amphan) as it remained unused at the time of release.

Incidentally, the IMD has issued an alert for Cyclone Amphan, which is forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman sea.

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Why is it important to name cyclones?

Adopting names for cyclones makes it easier for people to remember, as opposed to numbers and technical terms. Apart from the general public, it also helps the scientific community, the media, disaster managers etc.

With a name, it is easy to identify individual cyclones, create awareness of its development, rapidly disseminate warnings to increase community preparedness and remove confusion where there are multiple cyclonic systems over a region.

Also Read | Hurricane Polo: What it tells us about tropical cyclones

While picking names for cyclones, here are some of the rules that countries need to follow. If these guidelines are following, the name is accepted by the panel on tropical cyclones (PTC) that finalises the selection:

* The proposed name should be neutral to (a) politics and political figures (b) religious believes, (c) cultures and (d) gender

* Name should be chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of population over the globe

* It should not be very rude and cruel in nature

* It should be short, easy to pronounce and should not be offensive to any member

* The maximum length of the name will be eight letters

* The proposed name should be provided with its pronunciation and voice over

* The names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean will not be repeated. Once used, it will cease to be used again.

Thus, the name should be new.