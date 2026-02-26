Video of Army personnel refusing to pay toll goes viral: Who are exempted from user fee payment under the rules?

A video has taken off on social media where a person claiming to be an Indian Army officer and a woman accompanying him are seen arguing with an employee at the Gadha toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh over the payment of the toll. The person refused to pay the toll and sought an exemption under the rules for army personnel. In response to this, the toll employee said that the exemption can be granted to an army officer only on duty, not off duty.

This is not the only such case. There have been many complaints recently where different categories of vehicles, including defence personnel, have claimed exemption from the toll, citing some rules. A lack of clarity over the rules has only added to the confusion, resulting in clashes between road users and employees at the toll gates.

Are army personnel exempt from payment of the toll fee?

Yes, but under some conditions. The toll exemptions and discounts on National Highways are governed by the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. As per Rule 11, the exemption from payment of the user fee or toll is applicable to specific categories of vehicles and persons with physical disabilities, subject to some conditions.

According to the rule, the toll exemption for the serving army personnel who are using a private vehicle to commute shall be granted only when the vehicle is used for official purposes. The exemption is granted to the defence personnel on production of the pass as specified in the Indian Toll (Army and Air Force) Rules, 1942.

In response to the incident, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said over X, “NHAI would like to clarify that toll exemptions and discounts on National Highways follow the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Under the rules, exemption for serving Army personnel shall be extended only when the vehicle is used for official purposes. NH Users must adhere to these notified rules, claim benefits only if qualified, and work with toll operators for smooth operations.”

In its office memorandum dated June 17, 2014, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had also clarified that the exemption under the Indian Tolls (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901, is available only to persons who are ‘on duty’ and does not pertain to retired personnel.

Which other vehicles are exempt from the user fee payment?

The 2008 rules specified the no toll shall be collected from the vehicle transporting and accompanying 25 kinds of people which includes President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Justice and Judges of Supreme Court and High Court, Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative assembly of a state, Secretary to the Government, awardee of Pram Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra etc.

Along with this, the vehicles used for official purposes by the Ministry of Defence, the central and state armed forces in uniform, including paramilitary forces and police, an Executive Magistrate, the fire-fighting department and NHAI or any other Government organisation using such vehicles for inspection, survey, construction or operation of national highways and maintenance.

The vehicles used as ambulances, funeral vans and mechanical vehicles specially designed and constructed for the use of a person suffering from physical disability are exempted from user fee payment at the toll gate.

Is there any concession pass available as well?

Yes. According to NHAI, Rule 9 provides for discounted passes, including monthly passes for local non-commercial vehicle users residing within 20 km of a toll plaza, where no service road or alternate road is available. It also provides for district-level concessions at reduced rates, as per eligibility.