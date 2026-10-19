Adultery not a crime, so why Army Major faces action for ‘stealing brother officers wives’ affection’

An Army Major was recently issued a show-cause notice for dismissal from service on grounds of having extramarital affairs with multiple women. While adultery has been decriminalised by the Supreme Court, it remains a punishable offence in the Army.
What is the case about?
An officer of the Armoured Corps approached the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal, New Delhi, challenging a show-cause notice dated August 10. Issued by the Chief of the Army, the notice asks why his services should not be terminated administratively on the ground that trial by court-martial is “inexpedient due to attendant circumstances.”
The proceedings arise from allegations of extramarital affairs, including with the wives of two officers. The notice was issued under the Army Rules of 1954, which flow from the Army Act of 1950. Army Rule 19, read with Army Rule 14, governs the administrative termination (dismissal, removal, or compulsory retirement) of an Army officer on grounds of misconduct without a court-martial.
How did the case begin?
The officer was commissioned in 2015 and got married in 2022 in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. On August 27, 2023, his wife filed a written complaint with the Additional Directorate General (Discipline & Vigilance), IHQ of MoD (Army).
She alleged adultery, substance abuse, neglect, and extramarital affairs with four women, including wives of two serving Colonels. She claimed to have supporting photographs and records of text conversations and sought action.
Army’s Western Command convened a Court of Inquiry on October 19, 2023, to examine allegations of “stealing affection of brother officers’ wives” and “misconduct/conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman.”
Additional Courts of Inquiry were also ordered. A tentative charge sheet was later framed under the Army Act, dealing with unbecoming conduct and violation of good order and military discipline. A Hearing of Charge and Summary of Evidence was recorded. Digital devices were seized, and the officer’s accommodation was searched.
On March 30, 2026, the couple obtained a mutual divorce from the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Anantnag. In the compromise memo, the former wife withdrew the 2023 complaint, stating it was filed unintentionally due to matrimonial disputes and without undeniable grounds. She also offered to make a statement before the authorities. Despite this, the show-cause notice for administrative termination was issued.
Is adultery still a crime in the Indian Army?
Yes. In Joseph Shine v. Union of India (2018), the Supreme Court struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising adultery for civilians. However, in a 2023 clarification, a five-judge Constitution Bench held that the judgment does not affect the Armed Forces Acts.
Under Article 33 of the Indian Constitution, members of the armed forces form a distinct class, and laws may restrict fundamental rights to preserve discipline. Sections 45 (conduct unbecoming of an officer and the character expected of him) and 63 (any act or omission prejudicial to good order and military discipline) of the Army Act, 1950 and corresponding provisions in the Navy and Air Force Acts continue to apply to promiscuous or adulterous conduct that affects unit cohesion or discipline.
“Stealing the affection of a brother officer’s wife” is the traditional military description of such misconduct and remains actionable under these provisions. The term now also includes ‘spouse’ for women officers.
What has the Major said in his defence?
The officer’s defence rests on alleged procedural illegalities, non-compliance with mandatory Army Rules, and changed circumstances after the withdrawal of the original complaint.
His case is that the entire chain of proceedings is vitiated by non-compliance with Army Rule 180 and related safeguards. The rule concerns procedure for when the character of a person subject to the Act is involved, including providing them with the opportunity to be present throughout the inquiry.
He has stated that key witnesses were deliberately or improperly not examined, that the original complaint has been withdrawn, and that the Army cannot lawfully rely on such material to justify administrative termination under Rule 14 instead of a court-martial.
What is the difference between court-martial and administrative termination?
A court-martial is a formal military trial under the Army Act that can result in conviction and punishments such as dismissal.
Administrative termination under Section 19 of the Army Act, read with Army Rule 14, is a separate route. It can be used when the competent authority is satisfied that trial by court martial is inexpedient or impracticable and that further retention of the officer is undesirable, after giving a show-cause opportunity. The present notice invokes this administrative path.
What remedies and appellate provisions are available to personnel?
During the investigation and pre-trial stages, procedural rights under the Army Rules include opportunities under Rule 180 at a Court of Inquiry when character or military reputation is involved, Hearing of Charge under Rule 22, and Summary of Evidence under Rule 23. Challenges may be raised regarding fairness, summoning of witnesses, or supply of relevant documents.
If tried by court-martial, an appeal lies to the Armed Forces Tribunal under Section 15 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007, against the finding or sentence. The AFT can re-appreciate evidence, set aside findings that are legally unsustainable, involve a wrong decision on law, or result from material irregularity causing miscarriage of justice, and can substitute findings or adjust sentences.
For administrative or service matters such as a show-cause notice or termination under Section 19/Rule 14, the original jurisdiction lies with the Armed Forces Tribunal under Section 14 of the AFT Act, 2007.
Further appeal can be led from the AFT to the Supreme Court under Sections 30 and 31 of the AFT Act on a point of law of general public importance (with leave), or by special leave under Article 136 of the Constitution.
Internal military remedies include petitions under Section 164 of the Army Act against court-martial orders, findings or sentences, and representations to higher authorities. The High Court writ jurisdiction is generally channelled through the specialised AFT route, though limited constitutional remedies may remain available in appropriate cases.