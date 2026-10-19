Adultery not a crime, so why Army Major faces action for ‘stealing brother officers wives’ affection’

An Army Major was recently issued a show-cause notice for dismissal from service on grounds of having extramarital affairs with multiple women. While adultery has been decriminalised by the Supreme Court, it remains a punishable offence in the Army.

What is the case about?

An officer of the Armoured Corps approached the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal, New Delhi, challenging a show-cause notice dated August 10. Issued by the Chief of the Army, the notice asks why his services should not be terminated administratively on the ground that trial by court-martial is “inexpedient due to attendant circumstances.”

The proceedings arise from allegations of extramarital affairs, including with the wives of two officers. The notice was issued under the Army Rules of 1954, which flow from the Army Act of 1950. Army Rule 19, read with Army Rule 14, governs the administrative termination (dismissal, removal, or compulsory retirement) of an Army officer on grounds of misconduct without a court-martial.