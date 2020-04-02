Are children less vulnerable to novel coronavirus?

The answer is no; although children have been less severely affected, the picture about COVID-19 is still emerging The answer is no; although children have been less severely affected, the picture about COVID-19 is still emerging

IN RESEARCH about the novel coronavirus so far, the evidence has been that the elderly and those with underlying conditions are more vulnerable. Does that mean children are immune? The answer is no; although children have been less severely affected, the picture about COVID-19 is still emerging.

The World Health Organization notes: “Older people, and people with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, appear to be more at risk of developing severe symptoms. As this is a new virus, we are still learning about how it affects children. We know it is possible for people of any age to be infected with the virus, but so far there are relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children.”

The symptoms are the same. The US Centers for Disease Control says: “Reported symptoms in children include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported. It’s not known yet whether some children may be at higher risk for severe illness, for example, children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs.”

