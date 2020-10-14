Explained: How Apple iPhone 12 will make 5G mainstream

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the new iPhone 12. (Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc./Handout via Reuters)

Apple’s four new iPhone 12 series smartphones are all 5G capable, the first devices from the tech giant to have the new generation of telecom network technology. But then Apple is quite late with 5G, given that rival Samsung launched its first phone over two years back. But then Apple is late often and for good reason.

Till the start of 2020, a 5G phone would have had limited markets to sell in. And in others, consumers would be future proofing themselves, but also paying a premium for doing so if they opted for a 5G phone. India, the world’s second largest and fastest growing smartphone market is still at least a year away from getting its first 5G network.

So most of the 5G devices launched till a few months back were mere showcases of the latest technology, relevant only in a few markets like South Korea. And this is why none of the smartphone makers went to the extent of switching on 5G for their entire bouquet of devices.

But then Apple, though late, has done that with the iPhone 12 series. During the Apple Event Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook announced the new phones will work with over 100 network partners across the world.

As with many other technologies, 5G too has become mainstream because of Apple. Here’s why.

In markets like the US, Australia and Japan, where Apple is dominant, a new iPhone series also triggers a huge refresh cycle of users moving from older iPhones to the latest ones. In this refresh cycle, all the users will move to 5G. Overnight, the number of 5G users across these mature markets will multiply many fold. To make the transition easier, Apple is also making the monthly subscription fee cheaper with partners like Verizon. For Apple, the blazing fast speeds 5G will offer, along with the new breed of services, will offer a better reason for its users to buy a new phone and not hold on to an older devices for longer than needed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about the value of 5G for customers at an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US in a photo released October 13, 2020. (Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc./Handout via Reuters) Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about the value of 5G for customers at an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US in a photo released October 13, 2020. (Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc./Handout via Reuters)

Even in markets where 5G is still not an option, the new iPhones will promise a captive base of users whenever the network providers decide to switch. In fact, this captive base of top-end users could even be an incentive for many service providers to invest in 5G services.

Given that Apple users have always be at the top of the pyramid when it comes consumption of data and services, then getting access to 5G will open up many new possibilities for service providers and app developers too.

This push will ultimately benefit the entire smartphone market, where 5G has so far been a luxury service hovering along the fringes.

