Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Quixplained: At $2 trillion, Apple is the most valuable company in the world

Apple is not alone is reaping benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, too, are some US companies that have seen their stock prices surge.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 1:47:42 pm
apple, apple value, apple valuation, apple worth, apple news, indian expressIn the April-June quarter of 2020, Apple earned 12 per cent more than it did in the same period in 2012.

On August 19, Apple became the first US company to cross the $2 trillion market cap, securing a position as the most valuable company in the world. Apple dislodged Saudi Aramco, which previously held the title.

In the April-June quarter of 2020, Apple earned 12 per cent more than it did in the same period in 2012. At a time when iPhone sales dropped due to Covid-19, its success was buoyed by its services like Apple TV and Apple Music. The new iPhone SE also made a difference.

Apple is not alone is reaping benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, too, are some US companies that have seen their stock prices surge.

Also in Explained | Quixplained: What are saliva tests, how do they work?

