Quixplained: At $2 trillion, Apple is the most valuable company in the world

On August 19, Apple became the first US company to cross the $2 trillion market cap, securing a position as the most valuable company in the world. Apple dislodged Saudi Aramco, which previously held the title.
In the April-June quarter of 2020, Apple earned 12 per cent more than it did in the same period in 2012. At a time when iPhone sales dropped due to Covid-19, its success was buoyed by its services like Apple TV and Apple Music. The new iPhone SE also made a difference.
Apple is not alone is reaping benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, too, are some US companies that have seen their stock prices surge.
