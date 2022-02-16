Another conviction for Lalu Prasad Yadav: the fodder scam, and previous verdicts

On Tuesday, a special CBI court in Ranchi convicted former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, one of the fodder scam cases. Lalu has already been convicted in four previous cases of the fodder scam and is currently out on bail. In Bihar, he has been acquitted in one case in while another case is pending.

The fodder scam has cast its shadow on Lalu’s political career for 26 years, mostly without affecting his party’s electoral performance. In 1996, Lalu had to quit as CM but installed his wife Rabri Devi in the chair. Rabri returned to power in 2000, and Lalu went on to become Union Railway Minister in 2004. Lalu lost his Lok Sabha membership after his first conviction in 2013, but his party, in alliance with the JD(U) and Congress, won the 2015 Assembly polls. Although in opposition now, the RJD remains the single largest party in the Bihar, but it has no Lok Sabha MP.

The scam

The fodder scam is a set of 55 cases, later clubbed into fewer cases, relating to alleged fraudulent withdrawals of an estimated Rs 950 crore from the treasury of undivided Bihar, mostly between 1992 and 1995. Officials of the animal husbandry department would allegedly withdraw money against fake bills for fodder, medicine and artificial insemination equipment.

Unconfirmed allegations of the department’s funds being siphoned, in fact, had been circulating since 1979, when Ram Sunder Das was the Chief Minister. The first report on Lalu and his predecessor Jagannath Mishra’s possible involvement was presented in 1992 by then vigilance inspector Bidhu Bhushan Dwivedi to then director general G Narayan. The inspector is now a witness in many of the cases.

The scam came under the public glare when Lalu, who held the animal husbandry portfolio, tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report in the Assembly in December 1995, a few months into his second term as CM. The report highlighted delays in submission of monthly accounts of the Bihar treasury and warned of possible laundering of funds, and said the animal husbandry department had made fraudulent withdrawals of bills of about Rs 950 crore during Lalu’s tenure.

Lalu ordered a vigilance department probe and also referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly.

The cases

Five PILs (later clubbed into one) were filed in 1996 by BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Ravishankar Prasad and Saryu Rai, disgruntled Janata Dal leader Shivanand Tiwari and Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra. On the basis of the PIL, the Patna High Court in March 1996 asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities. The first FIR was registered on January 24, 1996, after then West Singhbhum deputy commissioner Amit Khare detected that Rs 37.70 crore had been fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury in Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand). FIRs in the other cases were subsequently registered in police stations across undivided Bihar.

The scam involved withdrawals from four treasuries — Patna, Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar — the latter three of which are now in Jharkhand. All but two of the cases were subsequently transferred to Jharkhand.

On March 19, 1996, the CBI requested then Governor A R Kidwai for permission to prosecute the CM. In June 1997, the CBI filed chargesheets against Lalu and 55 other co-accused in the Chaibasa case under IPC Sections 420 (forgery) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 13(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On July 25, 1997, after a court issued an arrest warrant against Lalu, he resigned as CM and nominated Rabri Devi in his place.

Verdicts so far

The first conviction relates to the withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from Chaibasa treasury. Former CMs Lalu and Mishra, and politicians Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat were among the accused. The CBI framed charges in 2012; the special CBI court convicted 45 accused including Lalu in 2013, and sentenced him to five years in prison.

On December 23, 2017, the CBI court convicted Lalu in the second case for illegal withdrawal of more than Rs 80 lakh from Deoghar treasury. and awarded him three-and-half years’ imprisonment.

Lalu was convicted in the third case on January 24, 2018. This case related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury for Rs 33.67 crore. He was awarded a five-year jail term.

In the fourth case, concerning illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury, Lalu was awarded seven years’ imprisonment in March 2018.

The case in which Lalu was acquitted relates to disproportionate assets. An offshoot of the fodder scam, it was registered in 1998 by the CBI against Lalu and Rabri, who was named co-accused for alleged abetment. The Income-Tax Department had alleged that Lalu made personal gains from the fodder scam and amassed Rs 46 lakh. In 2000, after surrendering before the CBI court, Rabri got bail while Lalu was lodged in Patna’s Beur jail for a month. The Patna High Court granted him bail, which was extended over 20 times.

The CBI court acquitted Lalu and Rabri on December 18, 2006.

During the course of this trial, Lalu’s counsel had told the court that his only source of income was a dairy farm. Lalu said his father-in-law had given him some cows at his wedding, and these cows had “multiplied” over time, contributing to his dairy business.

With Abhishek Angad in Ranchi