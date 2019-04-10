Andhra Pradesh: Why, in seats where Muslims have a say, Jagan holds edge

Outside the Risaldar mosque in Kurnool, two activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) arrive with pamphlets and a placard. After offering the Friday namaz, they position themselves at the two gates and start distributing pamphlets to the faithful coming out.

The SDPI has put up a candidate in Kurnool, but the two say the community is in a mood to support the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) because Jagan Mohan Reddy has fielded a Muslim candidate, Hafeez Khan, from the Kurnool Assembly seat. Khan is taking on the TDP’s T G Bharat, son of Rajya Sabha MP T G Venkatesh who has been an MLA twice in the past.

“If you go to the old city, the mood is in favour of the YSRCP. If you go to the new city, then it is TDP. After a long time, one of the mainstream parties has given a ticket to a minority. So the feeling is that we should elect him,” admits Salim, who calls himself a ward member of the SDPI.

Cut to Addanki, an Assembly constituency in Prakasam district, and the mood is different. Mastan Ali, a carpenter, says he will vote for the TDP. In his 60s, Ali recalls with nostalgia the welfare schemes introduced by N T Rama Rao’s TDP government decades ago.

Ali, however, adds that many of his relatives and acquaintances might vote for the YSRCP. “People think Jagan Reddy should also be given a chance…don’t know what will happen,” he says.

“(YS) Rajasekhara Reddy had done some good work. People still remember his Arogyashree (health insurance scheme), housing schemes… 4 per cent reservation and all,” says Chand Bhasha, a TV mechanic in Anantapur.

As The Indian Express travelled from Vijayawada to Kurnool, passing through Guntur, Prakasam and Anatapur districts in Rayalaseema, it becomes increasingly clear that despite Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s belligerent attacks on the BJP and his attempt to frame this election as a Naidu vs Modi contest, he may not be able to attract the Muslim vote en bloc. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute nearly 8.5 per cent of the population in the state.

According to Central data, the community constitutes over 10 per cent of the population in as many as six districts — Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur — and about 10 per cent in Prakasam and Chittoor.

The data also shows that Muslims constitute 25 per cent or more in 13 Assembly constituencies in the Rayalaseema region of the state — Kadapa, Rayachoti and Praddatur in Kadapa; Adoni, Kurnool and Nandyal in Kurnool; Guntakal, Hindupur, Kadiri and Tadipatri in Anantapur; Madanapalle in Chittoor; and Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet in Guntur.

The YSRCP had won nine of these 13 seats. The TDP had won 4. There are pockets of Muslim concentration in seven more seats — Tadikonda seat in Guntur, Udayagiri in Nellore, Pileru in Chittoor and Nandikotkur, Atmakur, Srisailam and Allagadda seats in Kurnool.

A major chunk of the Muslim vote in the 2014 Assembly election had gone to the

YSRCP last time since Naidu had then fought the election in alliance with the BJP. He snapped ties with the BJP last year.

So has Naidu gauged the Muslim minds? On Friday, addressing a rally in Aluru in Kurnool, Naidu announced he would make a Muslim deputy CM if the TDP was voted back to power. He also promised to open an Islamic Bank exclusively for Muslims and offer interest-free loans. Many believe his promise to give deputy CM posts to one person each from the Kapu community and the Backward Class community proved to be a game changer in 2014 Assembly election. And he did implement his promise. The Muslim vote is crucial for both the TDP and the YSRCP. Naidu, interestingly, had got Farooq Abdullah to campaign in Rayalaseema. And in his speeches, Abdullah had attacked Jagan, alleging he had offered Rs 1,500 crore to the Congress to become CM of united Andhra Pradesh.